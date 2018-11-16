SULPHUR — No points were awarded for Friday’s preliminary heats of the LHSAA swim meet for competitors in Divisions I-II. However, four records were set in Division II as swimmers in both divisions put themselves into position to score big during Saturday’s finals.
Lane Coleman of Holy Cross set two records in the Division II prelims at the SPAR Aquatic Center. Coleman had a top-qualifying record time of 21.00 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. He set another record in the 100 butterfly with a 50.74 to lead all competitors.
St. Scholastica’s Gabriella O’Neil set a 200 freestyle mark of 1:53.74 to pace the girls Division II competitors. SSA’s 200 freestyle relay team also set a record with a 1:40.47.
Finals for Division I begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Division II finals follow at 3 p.m.
Four Division I competitors, Jesuit’s Davis Edwards and Charles Korndorffer, Connor Widemeier of West Monroe and Mount Carmel’s Emily Schexnayder, each put up two top qualifying marks. Jesuit also had the top mark in seven of the 10 events contested Friday.
Edwards had the top qualifying mark of 1 minute, 54.01 seconds in the 200 individual medley, just ahead of East Ascension’s David Boylan (1:54.67). Edwards then came back to post the top time of 59.63 in the 100 breaststroke.
Korndorffer led all boys in the 100 butterfly in 51.38 and qualified first in the 100 backstroke with a 52.19 time. Widemeier led the sprint freestyles with a 21.51 time in the 50 and a 46.55 in the 100.
Schexnayder of Mount Carmel had the top times in back-to-back events. She was the top qualifier in the 100 butterfly in 58.62. Minutes later she finished the 100 freestyle with the best time of 54.42.
Two other Division II competitors, Holy Cross’ Antonio Rivera and Kathryn Kairschner of Benton, also posted two top qualifying times. Rivera led the competitors in the 200 IM (1:59.27) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.41). Kairschner was the top qualifier in the 100 butterfly (58.98) and the 100 backstroke (59.30).