Basketball has its own language filled with acronyms, catch-phrases and numerical abbreviations.
Everyone knows what ESPN, NBA, NCAA, double-double and triple-double are. Ever hear of a 20-20 coach? Episcopal has one in Chris Beckman Sr.
With last Friday’s win over St. John, the Class 2A/Division III Knights raised their record to 20-4, giving Beckman at least 20 wins a season for 20 straight seasons at EHS. He is in his 24th year at the school and has 640 career wins. Episcopal travels to play Class C/Division V power Jehovah-Jireh at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Istrouma High.
“One thing … this means I am old,” the 50-year-old Beckman said. “But it is something the school, the program and I can be proud of. This is the only head coaching job I have ever had. I remember when I interviewed, I was told to enjoy the teaching position, because it would be tough to win every year.
“I’m proud of what we’ve built. Almost all of our players come up from our elementary and middle school teams. We don’t have the talent other teams have. But we pride ourselves on working hard and playing solid team defense. If you can do those two things well enough, you give yourself a chance to win a lot of high school games.”
Episcopal enters Thursday’s game as the No. 1 team in the Division III select power ratings, while JCA (18-17) tops the Division V power ratings and has won the last two Division V titles. The Warriors also stress defense with a goal of converting turnovers into transition points.
“We play them every year and they are the type of team we need to see,” Beckman said. “We both stress defense, but the difference between us is that our objective is to get stops, not necessarily transition points. We would like to get more of those. But we average taking two charges a game, which is actually pretty good.”
Beckman said one of the strengths of the current Episcopal team is four senior starters. Ricky Volland averages 16.3 points a game, while 6-foot-6 post player DJ Morgan adds 13.4.
Morgan was sidelined much of the summer and fall with a foot injury and is steadily becoming more confident and physically stronger. Volland scored a season-high 44 points in a win over Class B power Simsboro. The fact that a few football players opted not to return to the basketball team this season was a speed bump the Knights weathered.
“This group is really close and they buy into what we do,” Beckman said. “When you have a senior-oriented group, I find they want to be as good as they can be. Those guys know this is their last season.”
District 8-2A rival Dunham, the Division III runner-up last season, and traditional power Lafayette Christian, which moved up to 2A/Division III for the first time, are among the major challengers in Division III.
“Just as they want to play us, we want to play them,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “I really admire the work Chris does. His kids play so hard and so do ours. It’s a good match-up for both of us.”