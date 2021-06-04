Want high school basketball news in June? The Dunham School got some Friday, thanks to the latest postseason honor for former star Carlos Stewart.
Stewart was selected as the 2020-21 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1 Santa Clara signee led the Tigers to a second straight Division III title with averages of 31.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Stewart previously claimed Class 2A and All-Metro MVP honors, along with Louisiana’s prestigious Farm Bureau/LSWA Mr. Basketball award. He scored 2,145 points in three seasons at Dunham.
"Carlos Stewart displays a terrific pull-up jumper with balance and focus," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director. "Stewart knows how to get buckets. He is capable behind the arc with a strong body to finish at the rim."
It marks the fifth straight year a Baton Rouge player has won the Louisiana Gatorade award. Scotlandville’ Reece Beekman, Jalen Cook of Walker and Scotlandville’s Javonte Smart are the other recent winners. Jeriah Warren of LaGrange-Lake Charles was announced as the 2020-21 Louisiana Gatorade girls winner last week.
Stewart has volunteered locally delivering boxes of food to families in need, and he has donated his time as a youth basketball coach. He maintained a 3.29 grade point average. Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” program, Stewart also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choice.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states each year for high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field.