Even the most dominant starting pitchers need run support to secure a victory.
And in the second inning of Thursday night’s game against Dutchtown, East Ascension senior right-hander Blaise Foote provided a little for himself when he ripped a triple off the left-field wall to drive in his team’s first run, tying the score.
Foote's squad went on to win 6-2, and Foote earned a complete-game win, limiting Dutchtown to two runs on six hits and finishing with two hits in three plate appearances.
East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said he was impressed with Foote’s command of the strike zone, as well as his bat.
“He had all three pitches working in any count tonight, whenever he wanted,” Keowen said. “When he goes out there and throws strikes, he’s going to give us a chance to win.”
Foote sparked the Spartans offense again in his next plate appearance, hitting a line-drive single with two outs.
“He went out there and helped his own cause,” Keowen said. “He came out with a two-out base hit when we really needed it and another to answer that run they scored early.”
The Spartans benefited from aggressive baserunning throughout the game.
Center fielder Kael Babin reached second in the fifth inning with a well-executed bunt and a Dutchtown throwing error. He stole third and then trotted home on a single from third baseman Grant Griffin.
In the sixth inning, the Spartans scored their final run of the game on a double steal.
“I stress to our guys all the time that we want to create chaos on the base paths,” Keowen said.
With Thursday’s victory, the Spartans (11-11) have won eight of their last nine games — a dramatic improvement over their rocky 3-10 start.
Keowen credits the recent success to the lessons his upperclassmen learned in the early losses.
“We’ve got an older team, but some guys started the season inexperienced,” Keowen said. “Now we’ve got some juniors and seniors that have logged 40, 50 at-bats and have a lot of innings under their belts. They are really playing as a team.”
Dutchtown starter Will Reed surrendered five runs in his five-inning outing. He was replaced by Will Dotter.
Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said EA’s ability to execute in pressure situations gave them the advantage.
“We didn’t get many timely hits,” Schexnaydre said. “Credit to those guys for stepping up and have a big game.”
The Griffins (13-9) will look to bounce back when they host the Spartans on Saturday.