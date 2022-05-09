Division I-II
Outstanding Player
Grace Anne Crifasi, St. Joseph’s Academy
Crifasi illustrated how much hard work can pay off by leading the Redstickers to the Division I final in 2021-22.
“I think somewhere along the line she realized that she was not going to play college soccer because of how strong she is academically,” St. Joseph's coach Kyle Carmouche said. “From there, I think Grace Anne decided she wanted to be the best high school player she could be. The amount of work she put in between her junior and senior seasons stood out.
“She trailed like crazy. She worked hard. I like to tell our other players that Grace Anne has not always been the Grace Anne you see. She put in a tremendous amount of work to get to where she is this year.”
Crisfasi was an attacking midfielder and was a key part of the SJA offense. She scored 18 goals and had 11 assists to lead a team with a balanced scoring attack. Crifasi also scored St. Joseph’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Dominican in the Division I final.
“Grace Anne trained the right way and made the right lifestyle choices because she wanted to be the best at what she did,” Carmouche said. “The players we had this year were a lot of the same ones we had last year. But the style of play this year really highlighted all the things Grace Anne was great at.”
Coach of the Year
Kyle Carmouche, St. Joseph’s Academy
It was the best year ever for the Redstickers, who finished 20-2-3. St. Joseph's advanced to an LHSAA soccer title game for the first time. The Division I runner-up Redstickers scored more than 100 goals on the season.
All-Metro team
Sadie Bourgeois, St. Amant, Defender/midfield
Nya Bridgewater, St. Amant, Forward
Maddie Davis, St. Joseph’s Academy, Defender
Alexis Conachen, Zachary, Goalkeeper
Emily Evans, Baton Rouge High, Midfielder
Riley Hicock, Dutchtown, Forward
Carrigan Hookfin, Dutchtown, Forward
Seema Kawji, Woodlawn, Forward
Hannah May, East Ascension, Goalkeeper
Mary Melancon, St. Joseph’s, Forward
Madeleine Thompson, Baton Rouge, Forward
Shelby Wallace, Walker, Midfield
Paula Zapata, St. Joseph’s, Midfield
Kylie Zeller, Live Oak, forward
Division III-IV
Outstanding Player
Lundyn Ladner, University
Defense was the main ingredient for the Cubs, who advanced to the Division III semifinals, and that is where Ladner, a senior, played a pivotal role.
A season-ending injury that sidelined another senior defender, Lily Mittendorf, could have devastated some teams. But with Ladner helping to lead the way, U-High powered through the remainder of its regular season and grabbed the No. 1 playoff seed.
“(Ladner) is the whole deal,” said Raphie Nunez, coach at rival Parkview Baptist. “Lundyn plays attacking midfield on her club team which is an offensive position, and center back for high school, which is a defensive role.
“That makes Lundyn an absolute beast as a high school player because she is so technically skilled in all phases of the game. She is a great defender and she can come up and score on you.”
Ladner, a University of Texas-El Paso signee, led a defense that allowed just two goals while winning the Division III, District 5 title. The district also included semifinalist St. Michael and quarterfinalist Parkview.
The Cubs (15-4-4) shut out nine opponents and allowed only 10 goals during the regular season. U-High allowed three goals in the postseason.
In addition to her defensive role, Ladner contributed on offense. She made a penalty kick that helped U-High win a Division III title in 2021 and tied the Cubs’ semifinal with Archbishop Hannan with another clutch PK.
Coach of the Year
Angie Mitchell, The Dunham School
Do not let the Tigers’ 9-10-4 record fool you. This season was a step forward for Dunham in Division IV. The Tigers beat Vermilion Catholic before losing to top-seeded Catholic-New Iberia in the regional round.
All-Metro team
Katie Sue Capron, Episcopal, Defensive MVP
Grace Denison, St. Michael, Midfield
Maggie Denison, St. Michael, Midfield
Elise Ford, The Dunham School, ST
Isabel Hau, University, Forward
Chelsea Holden, Parkview Baptist, Offensive MVP
Mary Field Leake, West Feliciana, Midfield
Emrie Leblanc, Brusly, Midfield
Emily LaGrone, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Midfield
Karsyn Marchand, Parkview Baptist, Forward
Lily Mittendorf, University, Defender
Sarah Ortleib, Parkview Baptist, Midfield
Olivia Schwimm, University, Goalkeeper
Avery Tauzin, Episcopal, Midfield
Maddie Temple, West Feliciana, Forward
Macey Theriot, The Dunham School, Forward
Team selected by area coaches