There is March Madness for college basketball and there was Marsh Madness for high school basketball. March also is for local milestones.
A former star athlete and three local coaches all accomplished key career marks over the past couple of weeks.
Softball player Nicky Dawson, a multi-sport standout at Parkview Baptist and The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year in 2016, broke Baylor’s career record for triples recently.
Dawson, a senior, leads the Bears with a .394 batting average and five triples this season.
Coaching milestones
Two coaches cracked the 300 wins barrier in different sports, while a third coach, Plaquemine baseball coach Tait Dupont, notched his 400th career win.
Dupont claimed his 400th win last week with a victory over Ascension Christian. Dutchtown baseball coach Chris Schexnaydre got his 300th career win with a victory over Shaw.
Meanwhile, Walker boys basketball coach Anthony Schiro got his 300th career win during the playoffs. Schiro led the Wildcats to the LHSAA tourney for the fourth straight season.
Goodwin, Carlin net honors
Former Doyle girls basketball coach Jennifer Goodwin and ex-Salmen boys basketball coach Jay Carlin will be inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame this weekend.
Both coaches will be honored during the LHSCA all-star basketball games set for Saturday at Louisiana College in Pineville.
The LHSCA girls game is set for 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 3 p.m. Doyle's Presleigh Scott, Zachary’s Kali Howard and Liberty's Haley Franklin are part of the East girls roster.
The East boys squad includes Central's Rylen Walker, The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart, Holden's Dylan Gueldner, Madison Prep’s Deziel Perkins, Jehovah-Jireh's Brandon Harton, Scotlandville’s Emareyon McDonald and University's Bryce Brown.
Episcopal’s Chris Beckman Sr. will be an assistant coach for the East boys squad.
Honors and commitments
Dunham’s Stewart and Scotlandville's McDonald made notable news in other areas.
Stewart, a Santa Clara signee, was selected as MaxPreps’ Louisiana Player of the Year. He also will receive the NAACP Boys Player of the Year award Sunday. Madison Prep’s Allasia Washington was picked as the NAACP Girls Player of the Year.
McDonald committed to Northwestern State, where he will join former Scotlandville player Carvell Teasett in the backcourt.
Also of note, Madison Prep boys basketball coach Jeff Jones and girls basketball coach Dwayne Hayes will receive the NAACP Coach of the Year honors Sunday.
A notable retirement
Byrd football coach Mike Suggs announced his retirement as the school’s football coach during a radio interview earlier this week.
Suggs spent 23 years as the Yellow Jackets coach and led his team to a Division I runner-up finish to Catholic High in late December.
Star-studded clinic
The Louisiana Football Coaches Association will feature some of the nation’s top college and professional coaches during a virtual clinic set for March 23-24.
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Alabama coach Nick Saban and Kansas City Chiefs assistant Eric Bienemy are the headliners along with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.
The clinic is free for all Louisiana coaches.
