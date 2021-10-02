BR.dutchstamantvolley.093021 HS 687.JPG

Dutchtown's Alexis Logarbo (15) fires a shot past St. Amant's Kayla Robinson (21) and Amaya Evans (7), Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at St. Amant High School in St. Amant, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Monday

Family Christian at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

White Castle at St. John, 5 p.m.

Capitol at The Dunham School, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at University, 6 p.m.

Walker at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Central, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Broadmoor at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Zachary at Central, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Tara, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Walker, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Crowley at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

University vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 5 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Madison Prep, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Capitol at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at St. John, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Thursday

St. Michael at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Madison Prep at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at False River Academy, 5 p.m.

Istrouma at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Slaughter Community Charter, 5 p.m.

Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Zachary at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Dunham at University, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Liberty, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.

View comments