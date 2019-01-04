Veteran coach Richard Oliver is now a head football coach in a new place.
Oliver was hired as the head coach at McKinley High School on Friday and will begin work when the semester begins next week.
“We put together a search committee that included staff and alumni. Everyone agreed that on one thing — we needed to hire someone with head coaching experience on the Class 5A/4A level,” McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre said. “Coach Oliver has that, he is from here and he knows this area. Mr. (Warren) Drake (East Baton Rouge School System Superintendent) approved it.”
The 47-year-old Oliver spent last fall as an assistant coach at Sumter High in Americas, Georgia, where he was defensive coordinator for his former assistant coach at Istrouma, Larry Harold.
Oliver is a former Istrouma and Southern University player who has had head coaching stints locally at Istrouma, Scotlandville and Baker.
“I am so excited about the chance to be home and to be head coach again. McKinley is a great school and with Dr. Pitre I think you have leadership and a vision for what he wants in a school and an athletic program.”
McKinley finished 2-8 last fall under the guidance of interim coach Robert Signater, who also served as the school's athletic director and assistant principal in the aftermath of unprecedented LHSAA sanctions after the 2017-18 for all sports, Those sanctions included a one-year suspension for all coaches and a playoff ban in all sports for the 2018-19 school year.
Signater remains at the school as an assistant principal/AD.