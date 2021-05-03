The LHSAA got the thumbs up from LSU and will host its LHSAA Outdoor Track Championships with full capacity crowds at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium from Thursday through Saturday.
“I was at state tennis last week and did not hear or see the governor’s latest proclamation, so when I got home I called LSU and asked, ‘Hey, what does this mean for us?’ ” LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell said. “They came back and told we were good to go at 100% capacity. That is huge for us because I think everyone who wants to get in to see the meets will be able to.
“Plus, this also allows us to put the athletes in the stands. At 50 percent, they would have stayed outside the stadium except for when they are competing. That is huge too.”
The three-day LHSAA that begins Thursday will still look different than past years. All ticket sales will be done online. Because of an influx of people onto LSU’s campus for graduation ceremonies, the competition will begin with classes 1A, B and C on Thursday.
Field events begin at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, followed by running events at 2:30 p.m. Class 2A and 3A compete Friday, followed by 5A and 4A Saturday. Both meets start at 1:30 p.m. for field events and 4 p.m. for running events.
MacDowell said graduation ceremonies will complicate parking. He said an area will be reserved for school buses. All other parking for spectators will be on a first-come, first serve basis.
Alumni update
Former local high school golfer Julia Johnson of Ole Miss finished in a three-way tie for fifth place at the SEC Woman’s Golf Championship at Greystone Golf Course in Birmingham, Ala.
Johnson, who ended her prep career competing for East Ibervillle, carded a three-round total of 11-under-par 205.
Signees, etc.
The list of local athletes who have signed with colleges over the last week continues to grow. The largest signing ceremony was held at Liberty on Friday when five athletes, including three volleyball players, made their college choice.
Trinity Bell (Midway University), Jordan Coates (Columbia College) and Alaycia Smith (Kentucky State) were the volleyball players who signed. Girls soccer player Deja Marsh (Blinn Junior College) and boys basketball player Joe Ayo (Hiram College) also signed.
The night after winning the Class 5A, Region II boys triple jump, Scotlandville’s Kevon Hamilton signed to continue his track career at Southern University.
• Twins Brock and Bryce Brown of University High are sticking together for college. The duo signed with Mississippi-based Millsaps last week.
• Port Allen baseball player Christian Gantt hit a home run in his final high school at-bat last week and signed with Delgado.
• Walker High javelin specialist Anna Ferrand also is a recent track signee. Ferrand signed with Southeastern Louisiana University.