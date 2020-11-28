Game times listed typically include at least one subvarsity game. Contact the host school to obtain an approximate varsity game time.

Boys

Monday

Belaire at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

French Settlement at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Captain Shreve at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Zachary at Tara, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Doyle at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at Brusly, 5 p.m.

Istrouma at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Catholic High at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Ascension, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Live Oak at University, 5 p.m.

Pearl River at Walker, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Tara at University, 5 p.m.

French Settlement at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Family Christian at Brusly, 6 p.m.

St. James at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.

Tournaments

Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Catholic vs. Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Broadmoor vs. Zachary, 5:30 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.

St. Michael Round-Robin

At St. Michael

Woodlawn vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

University at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Capitol at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

Central at Lutcher, 5 p.m.

False River at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Walker at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Baker at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Belaire at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

East St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Tournaments

Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Zachary vs. Ponchatoula, 5:30 p.m.

Northside vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Denham Springs vs. Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. New Iberia, 7 p.m.

St. Michael Round-Robin

At St. Michael

St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Woodlawn, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Christ Episcopal at Catholic-PC, 2 p.m.

Tournaments

Gold Dome Classic

At St. Amant

Northside vs. Broadmoor, noon

New Iberia vs. Scotlandville, 1:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. Ponchatoula, 3 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Zachary, 4:30 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

St. Michael Round-Robin

At St. Michael

Parkview Baptist vs. Episcopal, noon

St. Michael vs. Woodlawn, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday

Port Allen at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

St. John at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Family Christian at Brusly, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Destrehan at Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at University, 5 p.m.

Patterson at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Family Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

White Castle at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Baker at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Scotlandville at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Central at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Northeast at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

