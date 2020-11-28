Game times listed typically include at least one subvarsity game. Contact the host school to obtain an approximate varsity game time.
Boys
Monday
Belaire at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
French Settlement at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Captain Shreve at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Zachary at Tara, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Doyle at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Plaquemine at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Istrouma at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Catholic High at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ascension, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Live Oak at University, 5 p.m.
Pearl River at Walker, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Tara at University, 5 p.m.
French Settlement at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Family Christian at Brusly, 6 p.m.
St. James at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.
Tournaments
Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Catholic vs. Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
At Dutchtown
Broadmoor vs. Zachary, 5:30 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.
St. Michael Round-Robin
At St. Michael
Woodlawn vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
University at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Capitol at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
Central at Lutcher, 5 p.m.
False River at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Walker at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Baker at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Belaire at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
East St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Tournaments
Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Zachary vs. Ponchatoula, 5:30 p.m.
Northside vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.
At Dutchtown
Denham Springs vs. Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. New Iberia, 7 p.m.
St. Michael Round-Robin
At St. Michael
St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Woodlawn, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Christ Episcopal at Catholic-PC, 2 p.m.
Tournaments
Gold Dome Classic
At St. Amant
Northside vs. Broadmoor, noon
New Iberia vs. Scotlandville, 1:30 p.m.
Catholic vs. Ponchatoula, 3 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Zachary, 4:30 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
St. Michael Round-Robin
At St. Michael
Parkview Baptist vs. Episcopal, noon
St. Michael vs. Woodlawn, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday
Port Allen at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
St. John at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Family Christian at Brusly, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Destrehan at Donaldsonville, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at University, 5 p.m.
Patterson at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Family Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
White Castle at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Baker at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Central at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Scotlandville at Glen Oaks, 5:30 p.m.
Central at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Northeast at Istrouma, 6 p.m.