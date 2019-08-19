2018 PLAYOFFS
CAPITOL: Lost in 2A first round, 22-8 to East Feliciana
DUNHAM: Lost in D-III quarterfinals, 35-7 to Catholic-N.I.
EAST FELICIANA: Lost in 2A second round, 41-6 to Amite
EPISCOPAL: Lost in D-III quarterfinals, 41-0 to Notre Dame
NORTHEAST: Lost in 2A second round, 26-14 to St. Helena
PORT ALLEN: Lost in 2A first round, 20-14 to Rosepine
THEY SAID IT
“The great thing about our district, something a lot of people don’t know about, is the coaching staffs that are involved. There are veteran staffs at almost every school. All the coaches know each other really well, they know what it means to cooperate and they all help each other out. Its a great district to coach in.”
DAVID MASTERSON, Northeast coach
MARQUEE MATCHUPS
DUNHAM at EPISCOPAL, Oct. 18: Dunham has won three straight in this rivalry, but the series is tied at five games apiece over the last 10 years.
DUNHAM at EAST FELICIANA, Oct. 25: Derek Stingley accounted for touchdowns running, throwing and receiving in the Tigers 47-6 win last season that separated the district’s top two teams.
EPISCOPAL at EAST FELICIANA, Nov. 1: This week nine matchup have implications on the pecking order at the top of the district standings. Last year, East Feliciana built a 40-7 halftime lead before holding on for a 40-30 win.
SCHEDULES
CAPITOL
September
6 at Glen Oaks
13 at McKinley
20 Amite at Memorial
26 Lusher Charter at Memorial
October
10 Episcopal* at Memorial
18 East Feliciana* at Olympia
25 at Port Allen*
November
1 Northeast* at Memorial
8 at Dunham*
Dunham
September
6 at Woodlawn
12 Thrive Academy
20 at Parkview Baptist
27 at Hannan
October
4 Kentwood
10 Northeast*
18 Episcopal*
25 at East Feliciana*
November
1 at Port Allen*
8 Capitol*
East Feliciana
September
6 West Feliciana
13 St. Helena
20 at Kentwood
27 Westlake
October
11 at Port Allen*
18 at Capitol* at Olympia
25 Dunham*
November
1 Episcopal*
8 at Northeast*
Episcopal
September
6 St. Michael
13 St. Thomas Aquinas
20 at Country Day
27 at Pope John Paul II
October
4 Catholic-PC
10 at Capitol* at Memorial
18 at Dunham*
25 Northeast*
November
1 at East Feliciana*
8 Port Allen*
Northeast
September
6 at Baker
13 at East Iberville
20 Tara
27 at Broadmoor
October
4 at Slaughter Charter
10 at Dunham*
18 Port Allen*
25 at Episcopal*
November
1 at Capitol* at Memorial
8 East Feliciana*
Port Allen
September
6 at Brusly
13 Donaldsonville
20 at Livonia
27 Cohen College Prep
October
4 Opelousas Catholic
11 East Feliciana*
18 at Northeast*
25 Capitol*
November
1 Dunham*
8 at Episcopal*
*Denotes district games
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
EAST FELICIANA
HEAD COACH: Cedric Anderson
2018 RECORD: 6-6
FAST FACT: After a 1-5 start last year, East Feliciana won five consecutive games including four in district play.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: The East Feliciana offense, which averaged 31.2 points during the Tigers winning streak.
BIGGEST NEED: Cohesiveness in the trenches. The East Feliciana lines will have three new starters on each side of the ball.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Quarterback Caleb Anderson, a recent UL commit, and offensive lineman Cor’darius Wright, a three-time all-district selection.
DUNHAM
HEAD COACH: Neil Weiner
2018 RECORD: 9-1
FAST FACT: Dunham’s predistrict schedule includes D-II quarterfinalists Archbishop Hannan and Parkview Baptist, as well as state champions U-High (D-II) and Kentwood (1A).
BIGGEST STRENGTH: The Tigers linebacker crew returns three starters.
BIGGEST NEED: The quarterback position, where three players are competing to replace all-district performer Reed Godbery.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Defensive end Rhett Guidry (9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks), wide receiver Devin Taylor (40 receptions, 652 yards, 8 TDs) and running back Kalante Wilson (36 rushes, 456 yards, 4 TDs).
EPISCOPAL
HEAD COACH: Travis Bourgeois
2018 RECORD: 7-5
FAST FACT: Bourgeois is in his 20th season coaching the Knights, and is the school’s winningest coach with a record of 130-80.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A defense that returns 10 starters.
BIGGEST NEED: The Knights have no returning skill players on offense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Linebackers Ethan Amedee, Lane Grigsby and Allen Stewart led the Knights in tackles last season. Defensive back Ethan Hook had four interceptions.
CAPITOL
HEAD COACH: Dorsett Buckels
2018 RECORD: 5-6
FAST FACT: Capitol had won only four games in its previous four seasons combined prior to last year.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Senior leadership and an offense that returns eight starters.
BIGGEST NEED: The defense, which lost its entire starting line.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Junior Jacoby Bellazar was an all-district wide receiver and also intercepted four passes, two returned for touchdowns, as a defensive back.
PORT ALLEN
HEAD COACH: Don Gibson
2018 RECORD: 3-8
FAST FACT: The Port Allen offense is set at the skill positions as it returns its top running back, two wide receivers and its quarterback.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Experience; the Pelicans return nine starters on both sides of the ball.
BIGGEST NEED: For a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, confidence would be a welcome addition for the Pelicans.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Running back Ed Wilson, an all-district pick last season. Wilson ran for 177 and 134 yards as the Pelicans won their final two regular season games last season to clinch a playoff spot.
NORTHEAST
HEAD COACH: David Masterson
2018 RECORD: 4-7
FAST FACT: The Vikings have made the LHSAA playoffs 15 of the last 17 years.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: The offensive line, which returns its entire starting five, all of whom are juniors.
BIGGEST NEED: Experience on defense, where the Vikings look to replace eight starters with talented but unproven players.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: New starting quarterback Darren Taylor, Jr., who will likely lean on the Vikings line and their running game in the early part of the season.