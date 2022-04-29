Catholic High and St. Joseph’s each added another LHSAA Division I tennis state championship trophy to their already decorated cases Friday at Heard Stadium on the campus of UL-Monroe.
Catholic remains as the kings of Division I tennis, achieving their fifth consecutive state title. As for the queens, St. Joseph's went back-to-back in state titles after grabbing their fourth championship in six years.
“They absolutely did this for Kyle,” Catholic coach Bella Rawls said after winning her first state title.
Former Catholic coach Kyle Jackson, who died in a car crash in May 2021, led the Bears to four titles beginning in 2017. Rawls was promoted as the head coach after the 2021-2022 season.
“They wanted to make coach Kyle proud, and I know they did,” Rawls said. “I know he’s smiling down on us today.”
The Bears had an All-Catholic singles final between Charles Fremaux and Ashton Ellis that left Fremaux as the singles titleholder. Catholic also had doubles champions after Aidan Duffield and Christian St. Martin defeated Reece Beckendorf and Preston Orgeron from St. Paul’s.
“They’re fighters, and they left everything on the court,” Rawls said.
In girls doubles, it was an all-St. Joseph's final with Anne Guglielmo and Sophia Manuel beating Lillian Cambias and Caroline Pousson for the title.
“I step away and let them play,” SJA coach Jason Noonan said. “It becomes the easiest job in the world.”
SJA’s Ella Mancuso was the singles runner-up after losing to Mandeville's Natalie Devraj, who won her second state title.
(Mancuso) was a huge boost to our continued success,” said Noonan, whose team was tied with Mount Carmel going into Friday’s matches.
The Red Stickers won with 17½ points, 5½ points ahead of the runner-up Mount Carmel. The Bears besting runner-up St. Paul’s with 16½ points.
“Hopefully we can reload again next year, but we’re certainly benefiting from maturing after the last couple of years and getting better,” Noonan said.