If you are looking for something different at the LHSAA softball tournament, Division IV Ascension Christian and Class 2A French Settlement have got you covered.
The schools share the same nickname — Lions — and both are set to make a little history at the three-day tournament which begins Thursday at North Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Third-seeded Ascension Christian (14-8) makes its tourney debut and is the only Ascension Parish school in the tourney. French Settlement (21-9), a No. 12 seed, is in the tourney for the first time since 2007 and for the first time as a Class 2A school.
“Making it to the state tournament means a lot to us and the school,” ACH senior catcher Hallie Dupre said. “I have been playing softball here since seventh grade. This is something we have wanted for a long time.”
Both teams play semifinal games Friday. Ascension Christian meets second-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee (23-7) at 11 a.m., while French Settlement faces top-seeded Many (31-5) at 3 p.m.
“To be the only senior and have the chance to help lead this team to the state tournament is an honor,” FSHS center fielder Blair Henderson said. “We played some real good teams tough late in the year and we knew this was possible."
French Settlement is one of three Livingston Parish teams headed to the tourney. Second-seeded Holden of Class B meets No. 3 Forest at 3 p.m. Thursday. FSHS’ district rival Doyle, a No. 2 seed, meets No. 3 Rosepine in the other 2A semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday.
“When I took the job, it was a four-year plan,” said Ascension Christian coach George Gutierrez, a former Dutchtown assistant coach. “The team had a group of young girls who all played travel softball, so the potential was there.
“I thought we were ready two years ago and we lost in the first round of the playoffs. We always play a tough schedule. We thought last year would be good and then COVID shut us down.”
Dupre is among the top hitters for ACH with 11 home runs and over 40 RBIs. Senior Maddie Gautreau has been a steady presence on the mound.
French Settlement pitcher Emma Petite, freshman, is 14-7. Seventh-grader Stella Allison (.474) and plays third base for FSHS, while junior shortstop Claire Cullen carries a .450 average.
“I guess it is a surprise that we made this far because we play several young players,” French Settlement coach Blake West said. "They have all grown up playing softball. This is my third year and they have continued to work and get better."
The “ah-ha” moment for Ascension Christian came in the form of two wins over District 7-1A rival Ascension Catholic, one that clinched the district title and the other in the playoffs.
“This has been a magical couple of weeks for us,” ACH principal and assistant coach Dustin Bagwell said. “We’re anxious to see where this takes us.”