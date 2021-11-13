Top seeds in action
Top-seeded Zachary (11-0) beat Slidell 36-0 in its 5A playoff debut and travels to No. 17 East Ascension. The area’s select-school top seed, Division I Catholic hosts St. Augustine (5-4) at Memorial Friday.
BR’s 20-somethings
No. 27 Denham Springs (6-4) in 5A, No. 25 Plaquemine (5-4) in 4A and two 3A teams, No. 21 Donaldsonville (6-4) and No. 20 West Feliciana (6-5), all upset higher seeded opponents and host games this week.
Top prospects meet
Senior quarterback Walker Howard, an LSU commitment, is back in the lineup for No. 5 St. Thomas More. STM faces No. 4 Liberty, led by a top junior, running back Kaleb Jackson, Friday at Olympia Stadium.
The Arch rival
Junior QB Arch Manning and Newman come to BR to face fourth-seeded Episcopal (9-0) in a Division III quarterfinal. No. 5 Newman (6-2) lost to another local team, Dunham, at home two years ago.
Turf in time?
Workers finished artificial turf at EAHS’ Spartan Field hours ahead of kickoff two weeks ago. Donaldsonville hopes it can happen again at Boutte Stadium. If not, DHS will likely host Church Point at St. James or Assumption.
Friendly rivals
Zachary’s David Brewerton and East Ascension’s Darnell Lee have been coaching against each other since they were district rivals in Class 3A — Brewerton at Livonia and Lee at Northwest. Also, Livonia beat Northwest in the 2013 playoffs.
Seven is super
With top-seeds Catholic and Zachary leading the way, Baton Rouge has eight Class 5A/Division I teams in action. Denham Springs, East Ascension, St. Amant, Scotlandville and Woodlawn complete the group.
Ex-teammates now foes
Madison Prep (2020) and St. James (2019) won the last two Class 3A titles. There is another common bond — coaches Landry Williams of MPA and Robert Valdez of St. James were teammates at Southern University.
Let us entertain you
Fifth-seeded Slaughter Community Charter of Class 1A hosts a playoff game at its school for the first time. The Knights (5-3) play No. 12 West St. John (3-4).
Extra points
Former Broadmoor coach Cyril Crutchfield’s No. 11 Bogalusa team advanced to the regional round in 3A playoffs and travels to No. 6 Lutcher … Interim coach Ron LeJeune led Plaquemine to an upset of Salmen in 4A.