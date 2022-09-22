E.D. WHITE
AT WOODLAWN
7 p.m. at Woodlawn High
The Panthers (1-2) beat Carver 40-14 last week with LSU commitment Rickie Collins throwing for four TDs and compiling 252 yards of total offense. The Cardinals (3-0) have two shutouts and have outscored opponents 103-6. E.D. White was the Division II runner-up last season to U-High, the team Woodlawn lost to Week 1.
PLAQUEMINE
AT ISTROUMA
7 p.m. at Istrouma
Call it an early battle for District 6-4A supremacy. Plaquemine (3-0, 2-0) is led by QB Michael Mitchell, who has 980 total yards, including 648 yards passing and five TDs. The Indians (3-0, 2-0) no longer have Texas A&M’s Le'Veon Moss at running back. But Rommel Miggins and Treyvon Simon combined for 192 yards rushing last week.
ST. THOMAS MORE
VS. CATHOLIC
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Like offense? This is your Week 4 hot ticket. Catholic (2-1) is No. 3 in 5A. Daniel Beale (352 yards passing, 4 TDs) and LSU commitment Shelton Sampson Jr. (9 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs last week) are an exciting combo. Sam Altmann (239 yards passing , 2 TDs) helped St. Thomas More, No. 3 in 4A, defeat Brother Martin.