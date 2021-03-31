To say that Zach Lege is all in for his first high school football head coaching job would be an understatement.
Lege, who was hired as the football coach at St. Michael on Wednesday, is getting what is truly the chance of lifetime for him.
For the 36-year-old former St. Michael player, the job is personal.
“Look, I played the school’s first playoff game when I was a sophomore back in 2000,” Lege said. “I would love nothing more than to coach the team that wins the first playoff game. I think (former coach Joey Sanchez) did a great job laying a foundation and putting some things on track for where they needed to be.
”I told the (St. Michael players) today that things will be the same and they will also be different. What I want to do is take things to the next level … in terms of commitment and many other things. We want to be one of the top teams in our district every year and be a team that wins in the playoffs every year.”
Lege takes over for Sanchez, who is moving to Class 5A Walker High as athletic director after spending three seasons at St. Michael.
Lege, a 2003 St. Michael graduate, played all positions on the offensive line during five seasons at UL. He coached at two of the area's Catholic feeder schools — Our Lady of Mercy and St. George — before joining the St. Michael staff five years ago.
As a St. Michael assistant, Lege has served as offensive line coach and coordinator of sideline technology. He also was co-offensive coordinator last fall and serves as head track coach. Academically, Lege heads the school's engineering program and multimedia departments.
“We are very pleased and very excited to have Zach as our head football coach,” St. Michael athletic director Rob Smith said. “He played here and has coached here. He understands the program and is eager to succeed.”