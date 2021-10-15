In a rematch of the 2016 Division IV state title game, Southern Lab, ranked No. 4 in Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A poll, held on to defeat Ascension Episcopal 33-31 on Friday in Youngsville,.
Southern Lab forced four turnovers in the first half to help them take a 26-0 advantage into halftime before a game Ascension Episcopal squad scored 21 unanswered points over the final 5:48, before failing on a two-point conversion with under 1:00 to go, as the Kittens recorded their fifth victory of the season.
"I'm proud of the fact that we beat a good football team tonight but just not happy with the way we finished the game," said Southern Lab head coach Darell Asberry. "We lost two games by a total of 10 points, and we had the lead in both games, but we didn't finish. So, while I'm happy about the win, we have to learn how to finish if we're going to compete for a state championship."
Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard threw for 145 yards and one touchdown, to go along with a rushing touchdown in the first half. He finished with more than 170 passing yards, while Douglas Thornton rushed for more than 130 yards and two scores, compiling more than 80 yards in the second half.
With the victory, the Kittens improved to 5-2 on the season, while Ascension Episcopal, a Class 2A school, dropped to 5-2.
"I think we're playing good football right now, but again, we just have to finish better," said Asberry. "Our offensive and defensive line both played well tonight. We gave up a few too many big plays, but I'm really happy with the win. I'm happy with how we've progressed and where we're at."