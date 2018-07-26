Devan Clark knows basketball tradition. Clark played on four Class 1A title teams at Southern Lab, was an assistant to his coach, the late Joel Hawkins, Louisiana’s all-time wins leader, and took the Kittens to three straight LHSAA tourneys as a head coach.
Coaching another traditional power is the next challenge for Clark, who was introduced as the boys basketball coach at Class 5A McKinley High during a news conference Thursday at the school.
“I really can’t imagine anywhere else I would go,” Clark said. “McKinley is one of the most legendary black high schools. Not just in Louisiana, but in the country. Southern Lab is a great school, and it will be a great job for whoever they hire next. The chance to be here and follow in the footsteps of the coaches here like Carl Stewart and Teddy Brown is something I look forward two.”
Clark comes to McKinley with a 12-year record of 322-83, including four years at Southern Lab. He led the Kittens to a 1A runner-up finish in 2016 and a Division IV runner-up finish in 2017. SLHS was a Division IV semifinalist in the spring.
Clark was one of four new coaches introduced to a group of students and faculty. LHSAA sanctions levied earlier this month included the suspension of MHS coaching staff from a year ago for the entire 2018-19 school year. The school also received a two-year playoff ban in all sports and a fine of nearly $42,000 for an array of violations, many of which were administrative.
L. Nicole Gillette, an assistant coach at Belaire for the last 10 years, was introduced as the volleyball coach. Brian Ensminger Jr., the nephew of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was introduced as the offensive coordinator for football. Lamar Watson, a 1999 McKinley graduate who was an assistant at Broadmoor, is the defensive coordinator.
“We have 25 girls, out and they have been working hard,” said Gillette, the sister of Broadmoor boys basketball coach Terrence Gillette. “This is a calling for me. We are going to accentuate the positive, not the negative and move forward. I’m thankful to have the support of my entire family as I do this.”
Clark was one of 35 applicants for the boys basketball job, according to McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre, who said the three finalists all had either an LHSAA title or runner-up finish on their rèsumè. Pitre said the school hopes to hire a girls basketball coach by the end of next week and will add other coaches for soccer, track, baseball and softball in the weeks ahead.
Pitre said the school has focused on putting a new compliance system in place for LHSAA matters and will move on to an appeal of sanctions once its system is in place.
“We wanted to bring in quality coaches and we are,” Pitre said. “Becoming an A-rated school academically is another goal we have. Getting the LHSAA stuff squared away is big too.”