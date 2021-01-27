Boys
Outstanding Swimmer
Riley Brown
Liberty
One of Louisiana’s top Division II swimmers was selected as the CCSL’s top swimmer for the second straight year. Brown, a West Virginia signee, won two individual events in Division II and swam an All-America consideration time in the 100-yard backstroke. Top boys performer at CCSL meet for the second time.
Coach of the Year
Courtney Roedel
University
After coaching the Cubs to a third-place finish against local teams from all divisions at CCSL meet, Roedel’s U-High claimed a Division III runner-up finish at the LHSAA championships.
Garrett Accardo
Catholic
LHSAA Division I and CCSL champion in 100 freestyle and also third in CCSL 50 freestyle.
Brenton Cooper
East Ascension
Set a CCSL meet record while winning the 100 butterfly and won same event in Division I.
Will Cooper
Catholic
Won the 500 freestyle at Division I meet and was CCSL meet runner-up in 200 and 500 freestyles.
William DeJean
Catholic
Claimed a spot on the metro squad with a third-place CCSL meet finish in 200 individual medley.
Joseph Duncan
Catholic
Placed third in the 100 breaststroke for the Bears at the CCSL championship meet.
Tomas Galvez
Baton Rouge High
Finished third in the 200 freestyle final for the Bulldogs at CCSL championship meet.
Richard Ge
Baton Rouge High
Claimed a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly at the CCSL championships for the Bulldogs.
Mitchell Gillem
Catholic
The LHSAA Division I Co-Swimmer of the Meet won 50 freestyle at DI and CCSL meets.
Eugene Jiang
Episcopal
Set LHSAA Division III records in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles for the Knights.
William Kitto IV
Catholic
Exemplified the Bears' depth with a third-place finish in 500 freestyle at CCSL championships.
Brooks Moore
Parkview Baptist
Set a CCSL meet record in the 100-yard breaststroke and also was 200 IM runner-up.
Patrick Murphy
Dunham
Won 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM as Tigers placed fourth at LHSAA’s Division IV meet.
Ben Naquin
Episcopal
Helped lead the Knights at CCSL championships with a third-place finish in 100 breaststroke.
Christopher Richardson
University
Set records in 200 freestyle for both CCSL and Division III, also set D3 mark in 100 freestyle.
Jeffrey Talbot
Catholic
Was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke at the CCSL championships for the Bears.
Eric Wang
Baton Rouge High
As a second-place finisher in the 100-yard butterfly, helped lead the way for the Bulldogs.
Girls
Outstanding Swimmer
Rylee Moore
Parkview Baptist
Moore was again the CCSL and Division III Swimmer of the Meet at both championships. The TCU signee is one of the most decorated swimmers in CCSL history. Moore swam the fastest time in all LHSAA divisions in the 200 IM. Swam an automatic All-American time in the 100 backstroke with fastest time in all divisions.
Coach of the Year
George Newport
St. Joseph’s Academy
The Redstickers continued a long run of success in Newport’s second season. SJA won its 21st straight Capital City Swim League title and 10th consecutive Division I LHSAA title.
Elia Achberger
Baton Rouge High
Was the CCSL championships runner-up in the 500 freestyle and was third in 200 free.
Amanda Andrews
St. Joseph’s
Won the CCSL’s 50 freestyle title and the 100 butterfly in Division I to help lead SJA.
Caroline Beck
St. Joseph’s
Claimed a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke for SJA at the CCSL championships.
Julia Brinson
St. Joseph’s
Placed third in the 50 freestyle at the CCSL championships to net metro team spot.
Olivia Brunet
St. Amant
Posted two impressive CCSL finishes, taking second in 50 freestyle and third in 500 free.
Maddilyn Geyer
University
Won CCSL’s 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke at LHSAA’s Division III meet.
Gabrielle Joffrion
St. Joseph’s
Was a CCSL runner-up times two — placing second in 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Ema Lavigne
Baton Rouge High
A CCSL double winner set a 100 breaststroke record and also won Division I 100 breaststroke.
Mary Katherine Nummy
Dutchtown
Placed second in the 200 IM and took third in the 100 butterfly at the CCSL championship.
Caroline Munson
St. Joseph’s
The 100 freestyle runner-up also finished third in the 100 backstroke at the CCSL meet.
Helen Wang
Baton Rouge High
Helped power the Bulldogs with a third-place 100 freestyle finish at the CCSL championship
Anna Webre
St. Joseph’s
Finished third in the 200 individual medley for the Redstickers at the CCSL championship.
CeCe Werth
St. Joseph’s
Completed the distance double, winning the 200 and 500 freestyles for SJA at CCSL meet.
Teams selected by Capital City Swim League