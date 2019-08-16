Catholic-PC Simoneaux

Catholic Pointe Coupee football coach Davis Simoneaux and Aiden Vosburg

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY JENNIFER VOSBURG

Catholic-PC

September

6 DeQuincy

13 at Ascension Episcopal

20 Central Private

27 Riverside Academy

October

4 at Episcopal

11 at Sacred Heart-VP*

18 Opelousas Catholic*

24 at Westminster Christian*

November

1 at North Central*

8 St. Edmund*

Livonia

September

6 at Plaquemine

13 West Feliciana

20 Port Allen

27 at Woodlawn-BR

October

4 at St. Helena

11 Beau Chene*

18 at Opelousas

November

1 Cecilia*

8 at Breaux Bridge

*Denotes district game

Catholic-PC

HEAD COACH: David Simoneaux

2018 RECORD: 9-3

DISTRICT: 5-1A

FAST FACT: Simoneaux has a 28-15 record at the school going into his fifth season at the school.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: 16 returning starters, eight each on offense and defense.

BIGGEST NEED: To stay healthy, since most pivotal players start on offense and defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB/S Nick Carriere, QB/S Aiden Vosburg, OT/LB Will Dunham, FB Colin Grezaffi.

Livonia

HEAD COACH: Marc Brown

2018 RECORD: 9-3

DISTRICT: 6-4A

FAST FACT: Brown was an assistant coach at Livonia in 2014, the year the Wildcats won the LHSAA’s 3A title.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: A defense led by LB Raget Wayne that returns nine starters.

BIGGEST NEED: For the offense to mature quickly with first-year QB starter Avery Walker at the controls of a more run-oriented spread offense.

MARQUEE MATCHUPS

CATHOLIC-PC AT SACRED HEART-VILLE PLATTE, Oct. 11: A key District 5-1A opener for both teams as they look to contend for a district title.

ST. EDMUND AT CATHOLIC-PC, Nov. 8: If both teams progress as expected, this game could decide the 5-1A title and put the finishing touches on playoff seeding.

WEST FELICIANA AT LIVONIA, Sept. 13: These two teams have a long area rivalry, most notable when both were Class 3A schools.

LIVONIA AT BREAUX BRIDGE, Nov. 8: BBHS is typically the team to beat at the end of the regular season. This year should offer more of the same.

