Schedules
Catholic-PC
September
6 DeQuincy
13 at Ascension Episcopal
20 Central Private
27 Riverside Academy
October
4 at Episcopal
11 at Sacred Heart-VP*
18 Opelousas Catholic*
24 at Westminster Christian*
November
1 at North Central*
8 St. Edmund*
Livonia
September
6 at Plaquemine
13 West Feliciana
20 Port Allen
27 at Woodlawn-BR
October
4 at St. Helena
11 Beau Chene*
18 at Opelousas
November
1 Cecilia*
8 at Breaux Bridge
*Denotes district game
Capsules
Catholic-PC
HEAD COACH: David Simoneaux
2018 RECORD: 9-3
DISTRICT: 5-1A
FAST FACT: Simoneaux has a 28-15 record at the school going into his fifth season at the school.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: 16 returning starters, eight each on offense and defense.
BIGGEST NEED: To stay healthy, since most pivotal players start on offense and defense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB/S Nick Carriere, QB/S Aiden Vosburg, OT/LB Will Dunham, FB Colin Grezaffi.
Livonia
HEAD COACH: Marc Brown
2018 RECORD: 9-3
DISTRICT: 6-4A
FAST FACT: Brown was an assistant coach at Livonia in 2014, the year the Wildcats won the LHSAA’s 3A title.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A defense led by LB Raget Wayne that returns nine starters.
BIGGEST NEED: For the offense to mature quickly with first-year QB starter Avery Walker at the controls of a more run-oriented spread offense.
MARQUEE MATCHUPS
CATHOLIC-PC AT SACRED HEART-VILLE PLATTE, Oct. 11: A key District 5-1A opener for both teams as they look to contend for a district title.
ST. EDMUND AT CATHOLIC-PC, Nov. 8: If both teams progress as expected, this game could decide the 5-1A title and put the finishing touches on playoff seeding.
WEST FELICIANA AT LIVONIA, Sept. 13: These two teams have a long area rivalry, most notable when both were Class 3A schools.
LIVONIA AT BREAUX BRIDGE, Nov. 8: BBHS is typically the team to beat at the end of the regular season. This year should offer more of the same.