There was a double-dose of University High football within the USA Today Super 25 selections last week.
The Cubs, now 12-0, soared to No. 10 in the Week 15 Super 25 football poll. U-High quarterback John Gordon McKernan claimed the Super 25 Player of the Week honor.
McKernan was nominated after completing 16 of 20 passes for 221 yards and five TDs in the Cubs’ quarterfinal win over St. Louis Catholic. On Friday night, the senior quarterback threw a 9-yard TD pass to Georgia commitment Makiya Tongue in the first half as UHS beat De La Salle 43-12 in a semifinal that was a rematch of last year’s title game.
The top-seeded Cubs play No. 2 seed St. Thomas More (11-1) in the Division II title game set 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Daigle nets Sun Belt honor
Former St. Joseph’s Academy volleyball standout Madison Daigle earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for Texas State for the second straight season.
Daigle, a senior middle blocker, ranked fourth in the conference with a hitting percentage of .356 and was sixth in blocks with an average of 1.09. Daigle was a second-team All Sun-Belt player in 2015. She also was honored as the Sun Belt’s defensive player of the week on Sept. 3.
Another former SJA player, outside hitter Hannah Rovira of Louisiana-Lafayette, made the Sun Belt second team.
Recruiting tidbits
Denham Springs girls basketball player Alexius Horne signed with Southeastern Louisiana during the NCAA’s early signing period. Horne led McKinley to the Division I title game the past two years.
• Former Zachary outfielder Anthony Fidanza of Holmes Community College has committed to Southern University. Fidanza will play for Holmes this spring and then move to SU for the 2020 season.
All-district, all-state
The Advocate sports staff seeks all-district volleyball and football teams. The deadline to submit volleyball teams is Nov. 28. Football teams should be submitted by Nov. 30. Send teams by email to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Nominations from Baton Rouge area schools for the All-Metro and LSWA’s All-State football teams also are being accepted and should include statistics, height, weight, grade and position. Players nominated must be first-team all-district selections. The deadline is Dec. 2 for those nominations which also be sent to rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Metro meetings set
The All-Metro meeting for cross country is at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal coaches office. Coaches should send nominations to Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin at DuplechinC@ehsbr.org.
Meanwhile, the All-Metro volleyball meeting is Monday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist. Contact PBS coach Becky Madden at becky.madden@parkviewbaptist.com.