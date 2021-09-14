St. James football coach Robert Valdez is 2-0 when it comes to scheduling new opponents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The objective now is to remain unbeaten on the field.
The third-ranked Wildcats (1-0) of Class 3A will play 4A L.B. Landry at 7 p.m. Thursday at SU's A.W. Mumford Stadium. St. James ousted Class 5A Archbishop Shaw last Saturday to open its season.
Playing a game at SU is a homecoming for Valdez, who was a offensive lineman for the Jaguars in the 1990s. But the startup to the season post-Ida has not been simple.
The Wildcats are using some equipment from Jennings, the school they beat in the 2019 Class 3A title game. The Landry-St. James game is one of six involving area teams Thursday night.
Also of note, third-ranked Brother Martin (0-0) meets East Ascension (0-1) in a 5A showdown at Dutchtown. Also, top-ranked University (2-0) of 3A plays at The Dunham School (1-1), a team ranked ninth in 2A.
Not all schools have been able to execute finding alternate opponents. Woodlawn was supposed to play Madison Parish for its homecoming Friday.
COVID-19 issues forced the north Louisiana school drop out of the game. The 5A Panthers were not allowed to schedule another opponent, an LHSAA policy change from a year ago. Woodlawn gets a forfeit win, instead