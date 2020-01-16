Boys basketball
Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games usually begin between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Live Oak 58, Broadmoor 57
Live Oak 10 13 13 20-58
Broadmoor 4 11 19 23-57
SCORING: BROADMOOR: J. Jackson 15, J. Powell 14, D. Colemager 11, T. Vaughn 7, D. Thompson 4, D. Patin 2; LIVE OAK: L. Pierce 20, B. Smith 11, A. Pink 7, G. Henyard 4, B. McCoy 4, D. Ricard 4, M. Pink 3, C. Davis 3
3-POINT GOALS: Broadmoor: 4 (Colemager 3, Vaughn) Live Oak: 3 ( B. Smith)
Records: Broadmoor: 9-14
Friday’s games
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle
Crescent City at Catholic
St. John at Episcopal
East Ascension at Dutchtown
Denham Springs at St. Michael
Belaire at Capitol
Booker T. Washington at Port Allen
Zachary at McKinley
University at Live Oak
Parkview Baptist at Central Private
Brusly at Plaquemine
East Feliciana at Northeast
Berwick at False River
Tara at Woodlawn
Vermilion Catholic at Cristo Rey
Phoenix vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Ascension Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Ascension Catholic at Donaldsonville
Scotlandville at Southern Lab
Thrive Academy at East Iberville
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks
Saturday’s game
Jehovah-Jireh at Madison Prep
Girls
Dunham 52, Central Private 44
Dunham 12 14 13 13-52
Central Private 8 14 5 17-44
SCORING: DUNHAM: Kyla Johnson 17, Molly Coats 15, Mia Marshall 12, Sarah Brady 4, Katie Day 4, Molly Day 2; CENTRAL PRIVATE: Morgan 15, Sally 14, Anna 8, Danielle 2
3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 5 (Coates 5); Central Private 3 (Sally 2, Morgan)
Records: Dunham 10-12
East Iberville 53, Comeaux 30
East Iberville 11 13 17 12-53
Comeaux 7 13 5 13-30
SCORING: COMEAUX: O. Scott 26, C. Harmon 7, A. Love 5; EAST IBERVILLE: Dedreka Wilson 17, Taylor Gordon 16, Ty Mosby 13, Kadijah Lucas 5, Kenneli Scott 2
3-POINT GOALS: Comeaux 5 (Scott 3, Harmon, Love) East Iberville 3 (Mosby 2, Gordon)
Records: Comeaux 10-8 East Iberville 21-2
Friday’s games
Collegiate Baton Rouge at University
Brusly at West Feliciana
White Castle at Walker
Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
Red River at Zachary
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle
East Feliciana at Northeast
Saturday’s games
John Curtis at McKinley, 11 a.m.
Baker at Brusly
Boys soccer
Friday’s games
Live Oak at Lee, 3:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. East Ascension at Spartan Stadium, 6 p.m.
Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Walker at Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Brighton at Episcopal, 11 a.m.
Broadmoor at Woodlawn, 1 p.m.
Central Private vs. Runnels at Burbank Soccer Complex, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer
Central 4, Plaquemine 0
Goals: Molly Vance 3, Alyssa Guillot
Goalkeeper: CENTRAL: Emma Dungan (2 saves)
St. Michael 3, West Feliciana 0
Goals: ST. MICHAEL: Maggie Denison (2), Clara Collins (2)
Records: St. Michael 14-1-2
Friday’s game
East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Dunham, 11 a.m.
Denham Springs vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 11 a.m.
Opelousas Catholic at Plaquemine, 11 a.m.
St. Michael at Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.
Runnels at Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Destrehan at Lee, 3 p.m.
St. Scholastica vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.