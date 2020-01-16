Boys basketball

Boys varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games usually begin between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Live Oak 58, Broadmoor 57

Live Oak 10 13 13 20-58

Broadmoor 4 11 19 23-57

SCORING: BROADMOOR: J. Jackson 15, J. Powell 14, D. Colemager 11, T. Vaughn 7, D. Thompson 4, D. Patin 2; LIVE OAK: L. Pierce 20, B. Smith 11, A. Pink 7, G. Henyard 4, B. McCoy 4, D. Ricard 4, M. Pink 3, C. Davis 3

3-POINT GOALS: Broadmoor: 4 (Colemager 3, Vaughn) Live Oak: 3 ( B. Smith)

Records: Broadmoor: 9-14

Friday’s games

St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle

Crescent City at Catholic

St. John at Episcopal

East Ascension at Dutchtown

Denham Springs at St. Michael

Belaire at Capitol

Booker T. Washington at Port Allen

Zachary at McKinley

University at Live Oak

Parkview Baptist at Central Private

Brusly at Plaquemine

East Feliciana at Northeast

Berwick at False River

Tara at Woodlawn

Vermilion Catholic at Cristo Rey

Phoenix vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Ascension Christian at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Ascension Catholic at Donaldsonville

Scotlandville at Southern Lab

Thrive Academy at East Iberville

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks

Saturday’s game

Jehovah-Jireh at Madison Prep

Girls

Dunham 52, Central Private 44

Dunham 12 14 13 13-52

Central Private 8 14 5 17-44

SCORING: DUNHAM: Kyla Johnson 17, Molly Coats 15, Mia Marshall 12, Sarah Brady 4, Katie Day 4, Molly Day 2; CENTRAL PRIVATE: Morgan 15, Sally 14, Anna 8, Danielle 2

3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 5 (Coates 5); Central Private 3 (Sally 2, Morgan)

Records: Dunham 10-12

East Iberville 53, Comeaux 30

East Iberville 11 13 17 12-53

Comeaux 7 13 5 13-30

SCORING: COMEAUX: O. Scott 26, C. Harmon 7, A. Love 5; EAST IBERVILLE: Dedreka Wilson 17, Taylor Gordon 16, Ty Mosby 13, Kadijah Lucas 5, Kenneli Scott 2

3-POINT GOALS: Comeaux 5 (Scott 3, Harmon, Love) East Iberville 3 (Mosby 2, Gordon)

Records: Comeaux 10-8 East Iberville 21-2

Friday’s games

Collegiate Baton Rouge at University

Brusly at West Feliciana

White Castle at Walker

Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

Red River at Zachary

St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle

East Feliciana at Northeast

Saturday’s games

John Curtis at McKinley, 11 a.m.

Baker at Brusly

Boys soccer

Friday’s games

Live Oak at Lee, 3:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. East Ascension at Spartan Stadium, 6 p.m.

Tara at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Walker at Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Brighton at Episcopal, 11 a.m.

Broadmoor at Woodlawn, 1 p.m.

Central Private vs. Runnels at Burbank Soccer Complex, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

Central 4, Plaquemine 0

Goals: Molly Vance 3, Alyssa Guillot

Goalkeeper: CENTRAL: Emma Dungan (2 saves)

St. Michael 3, West Feliciana 0

Goals: ST. MICHAEL: Maggie Denison (2), Clara Collins (2)

Records: St. Michael 14-1-2

Friday’s game

East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Dunham, 11 a.m.

Denham Springs vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 11 a.m.

Opelousas Catholic at Plaquemine, 11 a.m.

St. Michael at Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.

Runnels at Episcopal, 1 p.m.

Destrehan at Lee, 3 p.m.

St. Scholastica vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Burbank Soccer Complex, 6 p.m.

View comments