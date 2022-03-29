An aggressive Live Oak attack coupled with the pitching of Kaylee Chandler proved to be too much for Central Tuesday evening.
Live Oak stole nine bases and Chandler turned in a complete game in an 8-3 District 4-5A victory at Central.
It was payback for Live Oak (21-4, 4-2), which lost to Central 8-6 in nine innings on March 10. This time, the Eagles scored three runs in the first two at-bats and led the rest of the way.
Chandler allowed six hits and all three Central runs in the first three innings, and then settled down. The right-hander retired 12 of the final 13 Central batters giving her offense more than enough breathing room.
“We had a game plan and we told Kaylee, ‘If you execute it, we have a chance’,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said. “She executed it perfectly. There were some hiccups in there but she handled it.”
Chandler threw 113 pitches, had no strikeouts and issued no walks.
At the plate, Live Oak leadoff hitter Chloe Magee got on base all four times she came to the plate and was a handful on the base paths. After being hit by a pitch in her first at-bat, she singled three times. By game’s end, she had stolen five bases and scored two runs.
Central (20-2, 3-2) scored twice in the bottom of the second to pull within 3-2. The Eagles answered with two in the third while the Wildcats countered with a run on Kam Eaton’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
Eaton was a bright spot for Central going 3 for 3, but the Wildcats' bats went cold after the third inning. Eaton’s one-out single in the sixth gave the Wildcats their only baserunner over the last four innings.
Central pitcher Cailyn Heyl went the distance, and battled with runners on base in every inning. She gave up eight hits, issued five walks and had a runner reach base on an error.
“They did a great job pitching to us. They kept us on our toes with the change-up,” Central coach Michelle Efferson said. “We made some mental errors throwing the ball around, giving up some runs but they’re a great team. They’re well-coached and they put it all together tonight.”
Live Oak took a 1-0 lead in the first with Magee scoring from third on Kayce Bennett’s hard hit ball to center field. In the second, Magee singled home Raelee Clark, stole second and third, and scored on errant throw.
Kam Kent and Clark each drove in a run in the third inning giving Chandler breathing room with a 5-2 lead.
Heyl scored Central’s final run in the bottom of the third after being hit by a pitch. Heyl took second on a single by Julie Stevens before Maddie Edwards lined into an unassisted double play by Eagles first baseman Kameran Kent. Still at second, Heyl scored on Eaton’s single to right.