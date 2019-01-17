106: 1. Evan Frost, Holy Cross 2. Sam Dreuil, Jesuit, 3. Glenn Price, Shaw.
113: 1. Alex Yokubaitis, St. Louis. 2. Jacob Frost, Holy Cross, 3. Raheem Bonnett, Shaw.
120: 1. Logan Bertot, Brother Martin. 2. Luke Romano, Catholic, 3. Brandon Stein, St. Paul's.
126: 1. Michael Lundin, Holy Cross, 2. Connor Hoffman, Brother Martin, 3. Peyton Bass, Airline.
132: 1. Gavin Christ, Basile, 2. Daniel Croy, Brother Martin, 3. Peyton Ward, St. Paul's.
138: 1. Alex Duncan, Brother Martin, 2. Dylan Bernard, Comeaux, 3. Gage Sonnier, John Ehret.
145: 1. Lance Robinson, St. Michael, 2. Morgan Manuel, Rayne, 3. Charles Travasos, Teurlings.
152: 1. Trent Mahoney, East Ascension, 2. Dylan Ames, Comeaux, 3. Seth Alfonso, Brother Martin.
160: 1. Mason Massicot, Brother Martin. 2. Taylor Clay, Carencro. 3. Mason Macaluso, Holy Cross.
170: 1. Hunter Hawkins, St. Amant. 2. Cameron Frost, Holy Cross, 3. Allen, Covington.
182: 1. Caden Mumme, Holy Cross. 2. Issac Cortez, Basile. 3. Michael Clapp, Brother Martin.
195: 1. Grant Rabel, Dunham, 2. David Bernard, Teurlings, 3. Devon Clark, East Ascension.
220: 1. Ryan Doody, Holy Cross. 2. Kyle West, Brother Martin. 3. Wes Brady, Zachary.
285: 1. Perry Ganci, Jesuit, 2. Mack Brown, Brother Martin. 3. Miles Santiago, Teurlings.