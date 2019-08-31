Tuesday

East Iberville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

West St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Tara at Brighton, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Capitol at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at St. John, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

McKinley at University, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Walker, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Baker at Zachary, 5 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

White Castle at Brusly, 5 p.m.

Plaquemine at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Brighton, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Hammond at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

St. John at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

Thursday

St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Central, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Catholic-PC at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Belaire at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Runnels at Northeast, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Tara, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Friday

Tournaments

South Louisiana Invitational

At Woodlawn

Court 1

St. Michael vs. McKinley, 4 p.m.; Port Allen vs. St. Michael, 5 p.m.; West Monroe vs. McKinley, 6 p.m.; Port Allen vs. West Monroe, 7 p.m.; Captain Shreve vs. Woodlawn, 8 p.m.

Court 2

Scotlandville vs. Dunham, 4 p.m.; Hahnville vs. Scotlandville, 5 p.m.; Baton Rouge High vs. Dunham, 6 p.m.; Baton Rouge High vs. Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Court 3

Denham Springs vs. Madison Prep, 4 p.m.; Denham Springs vs. South Terrebonne, 5 p.m.; Madison Prep vs. Ruston, 6 p.m.; South Terrebonne vs. Ruston, 7 p.m.

Patriots Classic

At Lee High

Pool A

Live Oak vs. Terrebonne, 4 p.m.; Terrebonne vs. Tara, 5 p.m.; Ben Franklin vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m.; Tara vs. Ben Franklin, 7 p.m.

Pool B

Iowa vs. Southern Lab, 4 p.m.; East Iberville vs. Livonia, 5 p.m.; Lee vs. Southern Lab, 6 p.m.; Livonia vs. Southern Lab, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Tournaments

South Louisiana Invitational

At Woodlawn

Court 1

Loyola vs. Port Allen, 8 a.m.; McKinley vs. Loyola, 9 a.m.; McKinley vs. Port Allen, 10 a.m.; Loyola vs. St. Michael, 11 a.m.; St. Michael vs. West Monroe, noon; Chapelle vs. Denham Springs, 1 p.m.; Ruston vs. Denham Springs, 2 p.m.; Ruston vs. Chapelle, 3 p.m.

Court 2

St. Martinville vs. Springfield, 8 a.m.; Woodlawn vs. St. Martinville, 9 a.m.; South Terrebonne vs. Chapelle, 10 a.m.; Captain Shreve vs. Springfield, 11 a.m.; Chapelle vs. Madison Prep, noon; Madison Prep vs. South Terrebonne, 1 p.m.; St. Martinville vs. Captain Shreve, 2 p.m.; West Monroe vs. Loyola, 3 p.m.

Court 3

Airline vs. Scotlandville, 8 a.m.; Airline vs. Baton Rouge High, 9 a.m.; Scotlandville vs. Baton Rouge High, 10 a.m.; Hahnville vs. Airline, 11 a.m.; Springfield vs. Woodlawn, noon; Dunham vs. Hahnville, 1 p.m.; Dunham vs. Airline, 2 p.m.

Bracket play

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Consolation final, 6 p.m.

Patriots Classic

At Lee High

Pool A

Live Oak vs. Northeast, 8 a.m.; Terrebonne vs. Northeast, 9 a.m.; Live Oak vs. Tara, 10 a.m.; Ben Franklin vs. Tara, 11 a.m.; Tara vs. Northeast, noon; Ben Franklin vs. Terrebonne, 1 p.m.

Pool B

Iowa vs. East Iberville, 8 a.m.; East Iberville vs. Southern Lab, 9 a.m.; Iowa vs. Livonia, 10 a.m.; Lee vs. East Iberville, 11 a.m.; Livonia vs. Southern Lab, noon; Lee vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Bracket play

2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Finals, consolation finals, 4 p.m.

