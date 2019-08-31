Tuesday
East Iberville at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
West St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Tara at Brighton, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Capitol at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at St. John, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
McKinley at University, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Walker, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Baker at Zachary, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
White Castle at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Plaquemine at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Brighton, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Hammond at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
St. John at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Thursday
St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Central, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Catholic-PC at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Belaire at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Runnels at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Tara, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Friday
Tournaments
South Louisiana Invitational
At Woodlawn
Court 1
St. Michael vs. McKinley, 4 p.m.; Port Allen vs. St. Michael, 5 p.m.; West Monroe vs. McKinley, 6 p.m.; Port Allen vs. West Monroe, 7 p.m.; Captain Shreve vs. Woodlawn, 8 p.m.
Court 2
Scotlandville vs. Dunham, 4 p.m.; Hahnville vs. Scotlandville, 5 p.m.; Baton Rouge High vs. Dunham, 6 p.m.; Baton Rouge High vs. Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Court 3
Denham Springs vs. Madison Prep, 4 p.m.; Denham Springs vs. South Terrebonne, 5 p.m.; Madison Prep vs. Ruston, 6 p.m.; South Terrebonne vs. Ruston, 7 p.m.
Patriots Classic
At Lee High
Pool A
Live Oak vs. Terrebonne, 4 p.m.; Terrebonne vs. Tara, 5 p.m.; Ben Franklin vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m.; Tara vs. Ben Franklin, 7 p.m.
Pool B
Iowa vs. Southern Lab, 4 p.m.; East Iberville vs. Livonia, 5 p.m.; Lee vs. Southern Lab, 6 p.m.; Livonia vs. Southern Lab, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Tournaments
South Louisiana Invitational
At Woodlawn
Court 1
Loyola vs. Port Allen, 8 a.m.; McKinley vs. Loyola, 9 a.m.; McKinley vs. Port Allen, 10 a.m.; Loyola vs. St. Michael, 11 a.m.; St. Michael vs. West Monroe, noon; Chapelle vs. Denham Springs, 1 p.m.; Ruston vs. Denham Springs, 2 p.m.; Ruston vs. Chapelle, 3 p.m.
Court 2
St. Martinville vs. Springfield, 8 a.m.; Woodlawn vs. St. Martinville, 9 a.m.; South Terrebonne vs. Chapelle, 10 a.m.; Captain Shreve vs. Springfield, 11 a.m.; Chapelle vs. Madison Prep, noon; Madison Prep vs. South Terrebonne, 1 p.m.; St. Martinville vs. Captain Shreve, 2 p.m.; West Monroe vs. Loyola, 3 p.m.
Court 3
Airline vs. Scotlandville, 8 a.m.; Airline vs. Baton Rouge High, 9 a.m.; Scotlandville vs. Baton Rouge High, 10 a.m.; Hahnville vs. Airline, 11 a.m.; Springfield vs. Woodlawn, noon; Dunham vs. Hahnville, 1 p.m.; Dunham vs. Airline, 2 p.m.
Bracket play
Semifinals, 4 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Consolation final, 6 p.m.
Patriots Classic
At Lee High
Pool A
Live Oak vs. Northeast, 8 a.m.; Terrebonne vs. Northeast, 9 a.m.; Live Oak vs. Tara, 10 a.m.; Ben Franklin vs. Tara, 11 a.m.; Tara vs. Northeast, noon; Ben Franklin vs. Terrebonne, 1 p.m.
Pool B
Iowa vs. East Iberville, 8 a.m.; East Iberville vs. Southern Lab, 9 a.m.; Iowa vs. Livonia, 10 a.m.; Lee vs. East Iberville, 11 a.m.; Livonia vs. Southern Lab, noon; Lee vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Bracket play
2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Finals, consolation finals, 4 p.m.