Star of Stars Athlete of the Year finalist Audrey Greely of Parkview Baptist

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALIST

Audrey Greely · Parkview Baptist

Greely is a Southeastern Louisiana softball signee who found the time and talent to excel in multiple sports. In softball, she was the area’s most dangerous leadoff hitter for a team that finished as the Division II runner-up and competed against the state’s top competition all year.

Greely batted .684 with a .714 on-base percentage. She also had eight home runs, 11doubles, scored 64 runs and was 31 of 31 on stolen bases.

In volleyball, Greely earned all-district and all-metro honors. She had 237 kills, 195 digs and 51 aces for a team that advanced to the Division III quarterfinals. As a swimmer, Greely competed in individual races and relays for the Division III Eagles.

