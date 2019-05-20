GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Audrey Greely · Parkview Baptist
Greely is a Southeastern Louisiana softball signee who found the time and talent to excel in multiple sports. In softball, she was the area’s most dangerous leadoff hitter for a team that finished as the Division II runner-up and competed against the state’s top competition all year.
Greely batted .684 with a .714 on-base percentage. She also had eight home runs, 11doubles, scored 64 runs and was 31 of 31 on stolen bases.
In volleyball, Greely earned all-district and all-metro honors. She had 237 kills, 195 digs and 51 aces for a team that advanced to the Division III quarterfinals. As a swimmer, Greely competed in individual races and relays for the Division III Eagles.