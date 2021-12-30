Despite recommendations to the contrary, the LHSAA said it has no plans to suspend high school sports at this time due to the omicron variant, according to a memo sent to school principals, athletic directors and others.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine sent the memo out Thursday night to member schools and other groups involved with LHSAA sports. The letter said the LHSAA will allow local health agencies and education systems to make their own decisions on the status of their sports seasons.
Within the letter, the LHSAA attached a communication it received in which the state epidemiologist and program director for infectious disease epidemiology recommended that all extracurricular activities be suspended.
The letter also states that if a school system opts to suspend its high school sports based on advice from its local health organization, any games missed will be listed as canceled, no power points will be awarded and no games can be rescheduled or added before Jan. 29.
Bonine's letter also states if a local school system chooses to suspend its sports program due to the omicron variant, that suspension will remain in place until the governor or the Louisiana Department of Health recommends that sports/extracurricular activities can resume.
Schools were asked to inform the LHSAA of their plans to suspend sports as soon as possible. Schools continuing to play will follow their planned schedule.
Bonine's letter notes that teams that continue to play, then must miss games because of COVID-related issues, will forfeit those games in accordance with the guidelines used this fall for football and volleyball.
The letter also includes copies of communications from the LDH, including revised recommendations for quarantines.
For example, in general, those with positive COVID tests, regardless of vaccine status, should isolate for five days and continue to stay home after that if they have a fever until it goes away.
There also are other recommendations for those exposed to someone who tests positive and for both students and staff based on their vaccination status.