The drive for five straight Division I state volleyball titles for Mount Carmel Academy is in the early stages.
Based on this week’s wins over Cabrini and a sweep of host St. Joseph’s Academy on Wednesday night, the 9-0 Cubs could end up with another high seed when the playoffs begin.
Led by two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Ellie Holzman, a 6-foot-2 senior force on the volleyball court, Mount Carmel defeated SJA 25-14, 25-16 and 25-9 in a rematch of the 2017 state finals won by the Cubs in four sets.
Holzman had 16 kills, three assists and five digs. Holzman, a University of Illinois volleyball commitment, was the New Orleans Advocate Girls Athlete of the Year last season.
“Ellie has improved every season,” MCA coach April Hagadone said. “Her leadership on and off the court is amazing. Her job is to have everyone else play up to her level.”
SJA (3-3) lost its second match of the week after Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to St. Michael The Archangel.
“Winning is great, but going up against an experienced athletic team only makes your team work harder,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “Mount Carmel played with control. Defensively there were times we played well and then we flat lined. It’s early in the year. We’ll keep working.”
Miller said Holzman is difficult to defend.
“You know she’s coming with an attack, but she has so many different ways she can finish,” Miller said. “Mount Carmel is a well-balanced team.”
Junior setter Tori Frught directed the MCA offense with 34 assists and added three digs. Sophomore Emily Meyer added 10 kills. Libero Sofia Conaway had 12 digs.
Junior Haley Priest had eight kills for SJA. Senior middle Caroline Starns had six kills and seven blocks. Katie Polson had 13 assists and Elizabeth Fruge seven digs.
“I think we can play a lot better,” the 5-11 Starns said. “I feel that we have much more in us as a team. We need to take this as not a skill based loss, but as a mental loss. We’ll continue working harder in the gym and also get stronger mentally.”
St. Joseph’s trailed 15-11 in the first set. The Cubs finished with a 10-3 run as Holzman had three kills in that run.
SJA took a 5-3 lead on a Starns kill in the second set. The Cubs tied things at 8-8. MCA went on an 11-0 run with Gabby Osborne serving. Holzman had a soft dink in that run.
The Cubs took a 10-3 lead in the third set. Later in the contest SJA got as close as 18-8 on a nice shot by Josie Musso.
SJA battles Mount Carmel again Saturday in the Catholic Cup in Mobile. Six teams from four different states will participate.