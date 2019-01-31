Boys soccer playoffs
Division I
Receiving byes: (1) St. Paul’s, (2) Jesuit, (3) Northshore, (4) St. Amant, (5) Denham Springs, (6) Alexandria, (7) Lafayette, (8) Catholic-BR
Bidistrict
(17) West Monroe at (16) Mandeville
(24) Bonnabel at (9) C.E. Byrd
(21) Acadiana at (12) Captain Shreve
(20) Airline at (13) Baton Rouge High
(19) Hammond at (14) East Ascension
(22) Fontainebleau at (11) Pineville
(23) Slidell at (10) Dutchtown
(18) Barbe at (15) Brother Martin
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) Holy Cross, (2) St. Thomas More, (3) Lakeshore, (4) Beau Chene, (5) Caddo Magnet, (6) East Jefferson, (7) Woodlawn-BR, (8) Terrebonne
Bidistrict
(17) Helen Cox at (16) Live Oak
(9) Benton 5, (24) Haughton 0
(21) Tara at (12) Central Lafourche
(20) Natchitoches Central at (13) Destrehan
(19) De La Salle at (14) Ben Franklin
(22) Central at (11) Ouachita Parish
(23) Riverdale at (10) Ruston
(18) Parkway at (15) Neville
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) St. Louis, (2) University, (3) Teurlings, (4) Loyola Prep, (5) E.D. White, (6) Parkview Baptist, (7) Lusher Charter, (8) Vandebilt
Bidistrict
(17) David Thibodaux at (16) DeRidder
(24) St. Michael at (9) North Vermilion
(21) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (12) St. Martinville
(20) Cecilia at (13) Pearl River
(19) North DeSoto at (14) Bossier
(22) Morgan City at (11) Hannan
(23) Bolton at (10) Menard
(18) Leesville at (15) Haynes Academy
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (2) Newman, (3) Catholic-NI, (4) Episcopal, (5) Northlake Christian, (6) Pope John Paul II, (7) Sterlington, (8) St. Thomas Aquinas.
Bidistrict
(17) Houma Christian at (16) Opelousas Catholic
(24) Country Day at (9) Glenmora
(21) Fisher at (12) Ascension Christian
(20) Rapides at (13) Covenant Christian
(19) Vermilion Catholic at (14) Calvary
(22) Ascension Episcopal at (11) Lafayette Christian
(23) Evangel Christian at (10) Dunham
(18) Westminster at (15) St. Frederick
Girls soccer playoffs
Division I
Receiving byes: (1) Byrd, (2) St. Scholastica, (3) Mandeville, (4) West Monroe, (5) Acadiana (6) Dominican, (7) St. Joseph’s Academy, (8) Northshore.
Bidistrict
(17) Captain Shreve at (16) Fontainebleau
(24) Hahnville at (9) Mt. Carmel
(21) Airline at (12) Barbe
(20) Comeaux at (13) Dutchtown
(19) St. Amant at (14) Alexandria
(11) Baton Rouge High 1, (22) East Ascension 0
(23) Denham Springs at (10) Lafayette
(18) Thibodaux at (15) Sulphur
Division II
Receiving byes: (1) St. Thomas More, (2) Lakeshore, (3) Neville, (4) Destrehan, (5) Central Lafourche, (6) Sam Houston, (7) Ouachita Parish, (8) Caddo Magnet.
Bidistrict
(17) Chapelle 2, (16) Belle Chasse 1
(9) Ben Franklin 7, (24) South Terrebonne 1
(12) Terrebonne 3, (21) Natch. Central 0
(20) Lee at (13) West Ouachita
(19) Benton at (14) Central
(22) Academy of Our Lady at (11) Parkway
(10) Live Oak 8, (23) Beau Chene 0
(18) Minton at (15) Ruston
Division III
Receiving byes: (1) Vandebilt, (2) Teurlings, (3) University, (4) Hannan, (5) St. Louis, (6) E.D. White, (7) Menard, (8) North DeSoto.
Bidistrict
(17) South Beauregard at (16) St. Michael
(24) Ursuline at (9) Erath
(21) W. Feliciana 2, (12) Parkview 1
(20) Franklin Parish at (13) Cecilia
(19) Leesville at (14) Haynes Academy
(22) Pearl River at (11) DeRidder
(23) Opelousas at (10) Cabrini
(18) Lusher at (15) David Thibodaux
Division IV
Receiving byes: (1) Loyola Prep, (2) Episcopal School of Acadiana, (3) Louise McGehee, (4) Houma Christian, (5) Sterlington, (6) Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans, (7) Christ Episcopal (8) Newman.
Bidistrict
(17) Evangel Christian at (16) Ouachita Christian
(24) Thomas Jefferson at (9) St. Charles Catholic
(21) Lafayette Christian at (12) Northlake Christian
(20) St. Frederick at (13) Pope John Paul II
(14) Country Day 2, (19) Grace Christian 1
(11) Ascension Episcopal 6, (22) Calvary Baptist 0
(10) Catholic-NI 8, (23) Opelousas Catholic 0
(18) Episcopal at (15) Patrick Taylor
Girls basketball
Port Allen 60, East Feliciana 26
District 8-2A tournament
At Episcopal
East Feliciana 4 8 7 7-26
Port Allen 21 19 14 6-60
SCORING: : PORT ALLEN: C. White 24, M. Lee 12, B. Pearson 12, L. Nelson 8; EAST FELICIANA: T. Coleman 8, J. Wilson 7, P. Sims 5.
3-POINT GOALS: East Feliciana 1 (J. Wilson )
Records: Port Allen 14-12
Bowling
Boys
Denham Springs 251/2, St. Michael 11/2
High Series: Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 647, Cade Fletcher 576; St. Michael: Logan Rainey 497, Nicholas Breaux 473
High Game: Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 239, Cade Fletcher 208, Landon Brou 154; St. Michael: Charles Haynes 128
Lee 24, Belaire 3
High Series: Lee: Joshua Green 615; Belaire: Deangelo Wicks 318
High Game: Lee: Joshua Green 266, Jason Collins 191; Belaire: Tremell Harrell 142, Morquilius Veals 124
Baton Rouge 231/2, Woodlawn 31/2
High Series: Baton Rouge: Jose Coston 520; Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 586
High Game: Baton Rouge: Jose Coston 209, Dayton Thomas 184; Woodlawn: Caleb Washington 202, Chaz Degree 154
Ponchatoula 17, Holden 10
High Series: Ponchatoula: Austin Martin 655; Holden: Mason Blount 676
High Game: Ponchatoula: Austin Martin 235, Beau Johnson, Andre Pate 194; Holden: Mason Blount 236, Lane Courtney 222
Central 27, Lutcher 0
High Series: Central: Colin Duke 651; Lutcher: logan Walker 459
High Game: Central: Colin Duke 247, Beau Villarreal 223; Lutcher: Calvin Domingue 167, Logan Walker 164
St. Michael 23, McKinley 4
High Series: ST. MICHAEL: Logan Rainey, 637; MCKINLEY: Diaster Allen, 417
High Game: ST. MICHAEL: Logan Rainey, 235; Nicholas Breaux, 146; MCKINLEY: Diaster Allen 177
Catholic 26, Woodlawn 1
High Series: WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington, 538; CATHOLIC: Philip O’Neil 709
High Game: WOODLAWN: Caleb Washington, 200; CATHOLIC: Philip O’Neil, 232, 220, 257; James Brock, 187; Cameron Cuthern, 177; DJ Mills, 181
East Ascension 25, Lutcher 2
High Series: LUTCHER: Calvin Domangue, 479; EAST ASCENSION: Kale Smith, 533; Canaan Hebert, 528
High Game: LUTCHER: Calvin Domangue, 185; Sylvest Oubre, 173; Nathan Millioto, 159; EAST ASCENSION: Canaan Hebert, 212; Caleb Roubique, 192; Austin Peno, 180
Dutchtown 25, Lee 2
High Series: LEE: Joshua Green, 582; DUTCHTOWN: Chase Conard, 617; Andrew Leonard, 614; Ty Quibodeaux, 604
High Game: LEE: Joshua Green, 214; Jason Collins, 192; DUTCHTOWN: Chase Conard, 245; Andrew Leonard, 212; Ty Quibodeaux, 227
Girls
Lutcher def. McKinley
High Series: Lutcher: Sloane Zeller 320
High Game: Lutcher Sarah McAllister 143, Sloane Zeller 139, Yumi Domangue 135; McKinley: Lauren Knight 116
Central 26, St. Joseph’s 1
High Series: Central: Alanna Coward 566; St. Joseph’s: Brocklynne Hunt 346
High Game: Central: Alanna Coward 225, Christalyn Roper 191; St. Joseph’S: Britney Nguyen 169, Erin Constant 137
Denham Springs 201/2, St. Amant 61/2
High Series: Denham Springs: Alana Brown 449, Macie Fruge 489; St. Amant: Rose Attuso 554, Faith Macaluso 446
High Game: Denham Springs: Alana Brown 155, Macie Fruge 176, Sydni Mayo 165; St. Amant: Faith Macaluso 183, Rose Attuso 214, Elizabeth Wallace 136
Denham Springs 27, Istrouma 0
High Series: Denham Springs: Alana Brown 623, Olivia Alexander 433; Istrouma: Krystal Martin-Perry 287, Mckeeler Lanieux 258
High Game: Denham Springs: Alana Brown 223, Olivia Alexander 156, Mikkah Brooks 165; Istrouma: Krystal Martin-Perry 116, Leah Monet Morgan 116, Ty’liyah Black 113
St. Michael 25, McKinley 2
High Series: St. Michael: Edie Sanders 406; McKinley: Ty Jarrell 113
High Game: St. Michael: Lexi Gonzalez 170, Edie Sanders 168; McKinley: Ty Jarrell 113