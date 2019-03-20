When it comes it high school baseball, it is seldom a good idea to take certain things at face value. This weekend’s series between Catholic High and Zachary offers a prime example.
The Bears (9-7) are two games above .500 going into the first game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Zachary Youth Park. Zachary is 15-4. If you listen to the coaches, it sounds almost like they’re talking about the same team.
The moral? Teams graduate, but programs find a variety of ways to retool.
“We had a great weekend last week and I’m excited to see what we do next,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “This is a team with one returning starter in the field. There is one senior starter and guys with limited varsity experience. They don’t give up and they continue to get better.”
The teams conclude their pre-district tune-up with two games at Catholic beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Both schools are traditional powers in Class 5A. Catholic advanced to the Division I select semifinals last year. Zachary was a top team in 5A throughout 2018 but lost to District 4-5A rival Central, the eventual 5A champion, prior to the LHSAA tourney.
“I’m not going to call it a surprise that we’re where we are at 15-4,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “But I can’t say I expected to be 15-4. We graduated multiple arms on the front of our rotation and some really good hitters. Other guys have moved into those spots and they battle.”
The battle/retool process will take on added meaning for Zachary after Thursday’s game. Shortstop Collier Cranford will play his last game for the Broncos as a designated hitter. The LSU signee is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery next week to repair a torn ligament in his throwing arm suffered at an early-season tourney.
“The beauty of it is that we’ve moved players around to new roles,” Fisher said. “They find ways to produce.”
The Broncos have another LSU signee in catcher Alex Milazzo. Outfield Keilon Brown, Zachary’s football quarterback, is another offensive leader. Right-hander Tanner Hall (5-0), ZHS’ bullpen ace a year ago, is scheduled to get the start.
Catholic will counter with a right-hander, Wesley Callegan (2-0). The Bears’ lone returning starter, outfielder Josh Ordeneaux, returned from a back injury last week. Senior third baseman Tyler Wilson is among the new starters who have been a steady influence.
Up next is a familiar foe with similar goals. Catholic looks toward District 5-5A, while Zachary is gearing up for 4-5A.
“When Zachary and Catholic play, you know what to expect,” Catholic’s Bass said. “Throw the records out. Both teams will go at it hard every inning. It’s the thing you need before district.”