Class 5A/4A
1, Zachary (1-0): Lightning delays, East Ascension and a slow start could not stop 5A Broncos.
2, Catholic (0-1): Despite a loss to an out-of-state team, the 5A Bears remain near top.
3, Scotlandville (0-1) and East Ascension (0-1): There will be better days for both 5A teams, who can use Week 1 losses as learning tools.
5, Lutcher (1-0): The 4A Bulldogs overpowered 5A Thibodaux and are a top tier team.
6, Denham Springs (1-0): Signs pointed to a better year for 5A DSHS and a win over Mandeville is a nice start.
7, Walker (1-0): Beating a Ponchatoula team that was the 5A runner-up in 2021 is a big boost for 5A Wildcats.
8, West Feliciana (1-0): A surprise entry from 6-4A, you think? Not based on the talent the Saints have.
9, Liberty (0-1) and Woodlawn (0-1): A loss to Southern Lab was a downer for 5A newcomer Liberty. The 5A Panthers’ loss to U-High was a gut check. What now? We'll see.
On the outside looking in: Brusly (1-0), Central (1-0), Dutchtown (0-1), Plaquemine (1-0), St. Amant (1-0).
Class 3A and below
1, University (1-0): A big win over Class 5A Woodlawn made an important statement for the 3A Cubs.
2, Southern Lab (1-0): Ditto that for the Class 1A Kittens, who battled past 5A Liberty.
3, Madison Prep (0-1): The 3A Chargers lost 17-0 to 5A Brother Martin, which is a strong showing.
4, Episcopal (1-0): The 2A Knights looked like anything but a revamped team in a win over 4A St. Michael.
5, St. James (0-1): A close loss to 5A East St. John indicates the 3A Wildcats have a shot at elite status.
6, Parkview Baptist (1-0): Still plenty left for the 3A Eagles to prove but a win over 2A Dunham is notable.
7, The Dunham School (0-1): Plenty of potential for the 2A Tigers, who will use PBS loss as a building block.
8, Ascension Catholic (1-0): The 1A Bulldogs simply continue to win, even with new faces in key places.
9. Port Allen (0-1): A loss to rival Brusly gives the Pelicans a sneak up of what to expect in Class 3A.
10, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (1-0): The 1A Hornets opened with a big win over 2A Bunkie.
On the outside looking in: East Feliciana (0-1), White Castle (1-0).