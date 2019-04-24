Does it take the proper spin to win? Holden pitcher Olivia Lackie thinks so and she is not alone going into the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament that begins Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“Spin, velocity and the way you throw each pitch makes a difference,” Lackie said. “There is a feel you have for it. We rely a lot of scouting reports to. But if you can’t throw the pitch the scouting report says to throw for a strike, you adjust.
“You only get so many chances to compete in the state tournament and this is one of the last two I can have. I want to make the most of it with our team. The atmosphere with crowds and the noise is special. But you have to focus.”
Lackie, a 6-foot-2 junior, leads the top-seeded Rockets as they seek a third straight Class B title this weekend. The South Alabama commitment has been clocked a top velocity of 67 miles per hour and started pitching as a 10-year-old.
Mary-Cathryn Comeaux of Brusly, the top-seeded Class 3A team, is a 5-5 Southeastern Louisiana University signee who started pitching as a ninth-grader when her older sister Camryn was injured. She enters the LHSAA tourney with a 23-1 record and a 0.517 earned run average.
“It took me a while to learn some of the pitches,” Comeaux said. “Getting the spin and rotation on pitches is something I am able to do. The hardest pitch for me was the drop ball and the way I do it is something I developed on my own.
“Some people say there is more pressure. We approach it as a team, but I do know I need to stay calm and not let it get to me if the other team gets a hit or scores. I think pitchers set the tone and can help keep the team calm.”
Lackie struck out 14 in her team’s quarterfinal win over Stanley, while Comeaux finished with 13 to help her team advance to the LHSAA tourney with a win over South Beauregard. Parkview Baptist junior Kassie Salling struck out 15 in her team’s win over Academy of Our Lady.
But it isn’t always about the strikeouts, a point St. Amant junior Alyssa Romano proved in her team’s decisive and surprising 13-1 quarterfinal win over defending champion Ouachita Parish. Romano, the lone lefty in the group, is an SLU commitment.
“The last time we went to the tournament I was a freshman,” Romano said. “I’ve learned so much about how to pitch to hitters and where to place the ball in the strike zone. I know the game. My command of my pitches is better.”
Romano used her changeup effectively in the win over Ouachita. But she said it was her rise ball that retired OPHS’ top power hitter, catcher Abby Allen, on lofty fly balls twice.
Romano followed in the footsteps of her older sister and told her father she wanted to learn to pitch at a young age. PBS’ Salling also started before the age of 10. She said she backed away from pitching at first, but dedicated herself at the age of 8.
Pitching as a youngster is not the only thing Salling and Romano have in common. Both lead teams that were underestimated by many. St. Amant has seven first-year starters. There are eight new starters for Parkview. Salling has taken on larger role despite an back injury that prevents her from batting.
“At first, I wasn’t sure we could make it this far,” Salling said. “We’ve all worked and believed in each other. I have confidence in my hitters and defense. We feel like we have more to work to do.”