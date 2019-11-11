Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (10-0): Was there any doubt? The Bears have been dominant all season and the 70-point outburst vs. Dutchtown last week was just the most recent example.
2, East Ascension (8-2) and Zachary (7-2): EAHS won when these two teams met in Week 1. Now the Spartans are seeded No. 4 and ZHS is No. 5 going into the 5A playoffs. It will be interesting to see if they could be a quarterfinal rematch. First, Zachary has a 4-5A rematch with Live Oak and EAHS has Terrebonne.
4, Walker (7-3): The Wildcats move up based on their second-place finish in 4-5A, including that 35-33 nail-biter at Zachary last week. As a No. 16 seed they face Thibodaux and getting that playoff win at home will be crucial.
5, Dutchtown (8-2): The Griffins were third in 5-5A behind Catholic and EAHS, but have earned their stripes, even with that loss last week to Catholic. However, Dutchtown must regroup quickly for 5A round one.
6, Scotlandville (7-3): After three straight 4-5A losses, the Hornets righted the ship with two wins to close out the regular season and could be a wild-card on that Division I select bracket.
7, Live Oak (6-4): The Eagles head to Zachary for a rematch of a District 4-5A opener as a No. 28 seed. Because the teams know each other well, this one could get interesting.
8, Livonia (6-3): This Metro area team plays in Lafayette’s District 6-4A and is one of only two area 4A teams with a winning record. The Wildcats handled themselves well in loss to Breaux Bridge last week and face prolific Westgate in playoff round one.
9, St. Michael (6-4): The Warriors are the other 4A team with a winning record and they earned a share of the 7-4A title. Now SMHS heads to Lake Charles to play St. Louis Catholic in a Division II game, seeking the first playoff win in school history.
10, St. Amant (5-5): Yes, the Gators’ seven-year run of playoff appearances has come to an end. But they bounced back from early adversity with some wins and finished No. 33 in the 5A power ratings.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Plaquemine.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (10-0): The Wildcats of District 9-3A ran the table and claimed the No. 1 seed in Class 3A. There will no doubt be a target on SJHS’ back as the playoffs begin. The good news? These Wildcats will be a fast-moving target.
2, Madison Prep (9-1): With nine straight wins, the Chargers won the District 7-3A title and grabbed the No. 4 playoff seed, their highest since moving up to Class 3A. Last year MPA was a bit of an underdog. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers handle a different role.
3, Ascension Catholic (9-0): All this team has done is win and advance to the Division IV title game the last two years. Can the Bulldogs make it three in a row? They face a better-than-seeded challenge in Riverside this week. That should be a good gauge.
4, University (7-3): The Cubs of Division II didn’t not win the District 7-3A title, but they will still be a key presence in the playoffs. And with all the naysayers harping on star players who graduated, there will be lots of motivation.
5, The Dunham School (9-1) and Southern Lab (6-3): Some teams never reach their potential, but Dunham took things to another level. Winning another District 8-2A title with a 29-player roster and no dominant star is impressive. Southern Lab’s losses were to 3A and 5A teams with a combined 24-6 record, which is also incredible and one of the reasons the 1A Kittens are considered so dangerous in Division IV.
7, Donaldsonville (7-3): The Tigers enjoyed one of their best regular seasons in recent years. The question is — can this 9-3A team continue to win in the playoffs? Up first is Brusly.
8, Episcopal (8-2): Like 8-2A rival Dunham, the Knights get every ounce of productivity possible out of their players. This is a team that also appears to be on the rise since that one-point loss to Dunham.
9, Catholic-PC (8-2): The District 5-1A Hornets have been solid all season and have a win over Opelousas Catholic, the No. 2 seed in the Division IV bracket they are part of. Deceptively good at No. 7? We think so.
10, Baker (5-4): Yes, the Buffaloes go into the playoffs as a No. 30 seed in 3A, but this is another deceptive team. U-High edged Baker 21-14 last week in 7-3A. The possibility for playoff success is there.
On the outside looking: Brusly, East Feliciana, East Iberville, Lutcher, Mentorship Academy, Port Allen, White Castle.