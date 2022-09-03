Conventional wisdom suggests it is foolish to put too much stock into the first race of the season.
However, there were some “unconventional” things to note at St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Classic cross country meet held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
There were new faces. But Catholic High placed all five of its scoring runners in the top nine to win the boys title with a low score of 23 points, ahead of host St. Michael second at 97.
The surprise came in the girls race. Houma's Vandebilt Catholic claimed top individual and team honors. The Terriers edged St. Joseph’s Academy 44 to 49 in the team standings, thanks in part to individual champion Brynn Kelso.
SJA, winner of the last six Class 5A girls titles, split its squad between the Bayou Boogie meet and the Mobile Challenge of Champions. The Redstickers won the Alabama meet.
“To be honest, I did not come in with that much of strategy for this race other than to try and win it,” Kelso said. “You debate whether to take it out or just stay with the pack. I wanted to keep the pace as honest and steady as I could.”
Kelso forged her own three-mile pace and a winning time of 19 minutes, 13.41 seconds. She finished 26 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.
The times were slower than normal on a Highland course softened by weeks of rain. That did little to hamper the competitiveness.
Both Vanderbilt and SJA had three runners in the top 10 and placed all their scoring runners in the top 20. Julia Monzon led SJA with a fifth-place finish.
Catholic’s Matthew Maynard just missed a key goal, going under 16 minutes. Maynard finished in 16:00.71, ahead of teammate David Lemann (16:11.45) and St. Amant’s Peyton Bourgeois, who led the race at the mile mark.
“With us (Maynard and Lemann), it usually comes down to the last 800 and it came be either one of us,” Maynard said. “I got first today, but I am not satisfied.
“Next week (Episcopal’s Round Table Run) it will be a lot tougher based on the teams and runners who we will see. This was the start.”