They’re back … and once again the Baton Rouge area’s top boys basketball programs are primed to make a run at multiple LHSAA titles.
Four local teams, including two from the same district, claimed No. 1 seeding positions when the LHSAA released its playoff pairings on Monday.
“What we have done not only speaks well for Class 2A and our district, but also for the Baton Rouge area,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “It is a point of pride. There are programs that contend every year. This one is not any different.”
Port Allen (25-6), the Class 2A runner-up a year ago, is the top seed in Class 2A and faces No. 32 Delcambre (16-16) to open the playoffs Friday. Dunham (19-10), also of 8-2A, is the No. 1 seed in Division III select for the third straight year. Playoffs for nonselect schools begin Friday, along with some but not all select playoff brackets.
Three-time defending Division I champion Scotlandville (31-3) once again claimed a No. 1 seed. Ditto that for two-time defending Division V champion Jehovah-Jireh (25-18). Scotlandville, Dunham and JCA all open the playoffs with byes.
Division II University (26-6), Division V Runnels (16-23) are No. 2 seeds, while Class 3A Madison Prep (24-7), Division I Catholic (29-4) and Division III Episcopal (24-7) are third seeds.
“This group has heard all along that they would not be as good as last year’s team and they could not do the things that team did,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “Low and behold, we end up exactly where we’ve been the last two years.
“We’ve played and beaten the other high seeds on the bracket at some point during the season, except Menard. But we also understand we’re not good enough to take anyone for granted. We beat Episcopal the first time we played and then lost to them in the district tournament. We’ve got to come ready to play.”
Scotlandville has won all three of the LHSAA’s Division I select titles and six titles over the last decade. Madison Prep has a string of five straight LHSAA titles — one in 1A, two in 2A and two in 3A.
Nonselect schools will play the traditional three rounds before advancing to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tournament in Lake Charles March 9-14.
Select school titles are to be decided on a home-and-home basis with the higher seed being the host school. Select semifinals and finals are set for the March 9-14 window also.
It’s all local
Only one bidistrict game will include two local teams. In Class 5A, 12th-seeded Zachary (24-9) of District 4-5A hosts No. 21 Woodlawn (24-10), a District 5-5A team.
Though both teams played in the East Baton Rouge Parish tourney at ZHS late last year, it will be the first time they have played each other this season.