Some coaches hate late season district games because they do not always prepare a team for the playoffs. Under those circumstances, Southern Lab and Kentwood have no complaints.
“Coach (Jonathan) Foster does a great job with that program,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “From watching them on film you can tell they have size, they’re fast and physical. And they are hitting on all cylinders.”
Which is as it should be as fourth-ranked Southern Lab (5-2, 2-0) hosts No. 5 Kentwood (7-1, 2-0) for a District 9-1A showdown set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The game helps headline a Thursday schedule that also features a key District 5-5A game — Dutchtown (5-2, 3-0) vs. Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) at Live Oak.
Perhaps the only Kentwood-SLHS complaint might be the scheduling conflict with an SU women’s soccer game that moved the game from Friday to Thursday earlier this week.
That change does not bother Foster, whose team returned to Class 1A this fall after a three-year stint in Class 2A.
“This is Week 8. Now if it was earlier in the year and you are still trying to figure out personnel or scheme things it would be different,” Foster noted. “At this point in the season, the hay is pretty much in the barn. You go play.”
The teams were longtime Class 1A district rivals dating back to the 1990s. Kentwood moved up to Class 2A for what was supposed to be a two-year classification period. The pandemic extended that by another year.
“Their quarterback is fast, can move around in the pocket and has several receivers he can go to,” SLHS’ Asberry said. “We have to stay locked in coverage and have no breakdowns.
“On defense they are physical up front and very fast. I think it is an evenly matched ballgame. It will probably come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes.”
The Kittens have a first-year starter at quarterback in Marlon Brown, who has passed for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jerome Harris (543 rushing yards) and Antonio Donahue (304 receiving yards) are other leaders for SLHS.
“We have not played in a while, but they look like the same Southern Lab,” Kentwood’s Foster said. “Big linemen up front and speed everywhere. It should be a good one.”
Plenty to play for
Dutchtown enters its game with Denham Springs as the co-leader in 5-5A along with East Ascension (4-4, 3-0). The Griffins are coming off perhaps their best performance — a 42-0 win over St. Amant last week.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off their first 5-5A loss to East Ascension last week. DSHS figures to present a balanced challenge. Liberty commitment Reese Mooney has passed for 739 yards, while Cam Kelly has 713 rushing yards. DTHS’ Gary Dukes has 764 rushing yards.