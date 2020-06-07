NOTE: This story will be updated as more schools make decisions
Though a few schools chose to wait and watch Tropical Storm Cristobal through the afternoon, the sentiment expressed on a Zachary High social media post early Sunday offered a consistent picture of immediate sports plans for local schools.
“Monday canceled.”
After nearly a month of waiting for summer workouts to begin because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baton Rouge metro area schools were opting to wait at least one more day, thanks to Cristobal.
The most significant move came at 2:10 p.m. Sunday when the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced that all planned practices for its 11 high schools were canceled Monday and would begin Tuesday.
Most schools plan to begin summer workouts Tuesday. Central has pushed back practice for all its sports until Wednesday.
Schools scheduled to announce plans during the late afternoon or evening Sunday include Parkview Baptist and The Dunham School.
The list of schools/systems delaying practices until Tuesday include:
Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish, Livingston Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, St. James Parish, Baker, Episcopal, University High, Southern Lab, Madison Prep, West Feliciana, Zachary, Ascension Catholic, Livonia and Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Mentorship Academy had already planned to begin its workouts on Monday, June 15, because of staff training scheduled this week.
Mourning Wattigny
Don Wattigny, who coached Edna Karr to its first football title in 1993, died overnight at his home. He was 81. Karr was a dominant force in the middle school ranks before moving to the LHSAA competition in the early 1990s.
Wattigny’s first title team was led by future NFL standout Patrick Surtain. The Cougars went on to win Class 3A titles again in 1995 and 1997. He retired after the 2002 season. Wattigny, who played at Holy Name of Mary in Algiers, was an assistant coach at De La Salle.
Surtain, now coaches at Florida-based American Heritage, is part of Wattigny’s extensive coaching tree that includes current Karr coach Brice Brown, West Jeff coach Willie Brooks, ex-Karr and St. Augustine coach Nathaniel Jones, current St. Aug coach Nick Foster and Jerry Phillips of Warren Easton, according to Crescent City Sports.
Scotlandville signees
Three Scotlandville High baseball players signed scholarships with Mississippi-based schools last week.
Pitcher/outfielder Brytan Sampson and pitcher/infielder Arthur Davis signed with Rust College. First baseman Jamaal Green signed with Alcorn State.
BREC virtual clinics
Several high school coaches are part of the BREC Athletics Social Media Takeover that began late last month. Social media outlets, including Facebook (brecparks) and Instagram (brec_parks), and BREC’s Youtube channel distributed seven 15 to 30-minute sports videos targeting a range of sports.
Lee boys basketball coach Brandon White and Baker assistant football coach Byron Wade Sr. are part of the group that also includes, Southern University women’s soccer coach Jeremy Fontenot and former Catholic High/MLB baseball player David Dellucci.