Small Schools

Outstanding Players

Ryan Dupuy, Dunham

Dupuy excelled in the postseason, claiming medalist honors at the LHSAA’s Division III tourney with a 12-under par score of 132. His regular-season nine-hole average was 2.3 strokes under par.

Luke Haskew, University

Haskew had the Baton Rouge area’s top regular-season nine-hole average of 2.6 strokes under par. He also earned all-state honors in Division III with a 5-under two-day score of 139.

Coach of the Year

Mitch McIlwain, Dunham

With a third-place finish at the LHSAA’s Division III tourney, McIlwain’s Tigers led all Baton Rouge area Division III-IV teams.

John Collier Thornton, Dunham

Garnered Division III all-state honors with a two-day score of 146.

Lail Shaw, University

Finished with a 1.3-over par regular-season average for UHS.

Win Dupree, University

Part of the steady Cubs’ lineup with a 3.5 over par average.

Cody Vaughn, University

Had a 3.6 over par regular-season average for the Cubs.

Brooks Thornton, Dunham

Also helped anchor the Tiger lineup with 4.2 over par average.

Chris Hermann, University Lab

Tallied a 4.8 over par regular-season average for U-High.

Shannon Hastings, East Feliciana

Earned metro spot with a 5.6 over par regular-season average.

Large Schools

Outstanding Player

Walter Anderson, Catholic

Anderson led the Bears and set the tone for all Baton Rouge area Large Schools performers with a regular-season, nine-hole average of 1.7 strokes under par.

Coach of the Year

Christopher Davis, Catholic

Davis’ Bears finished third at the LHSAA’s Division I tourney and ranked No. 52 nationally. A 597 score was the Bears’ best at an LHSAA tourney in a decade.

Kyle Bennett, Zachary

Earned Division I all-state honors with a two-day score of 145

Carter Schmitt, Catholic

Steady presence with 0.2 strokes over par regular-season average.

Alston Manne, Catholic

Shot 1.7 over par during the regular season for the Bears.

Teagan Richards, Catholic

Averaged 1.8 strokes over par for the Bears' steady lineup.

Peyton Canter, St. Amant

Shot a two-day score of 143 to net Division I all-state honors.

Trevor Windham, Catholic

Completed CHS lineup with a 3.2 over par regular-season average.

Gage Landry, St. Amant

Averaged 3.6 over par during the regular season for the Gators.

Wes Jacobs, Denham Springs

Led the Yellow Jackets with a 3.6 over par regular-season average.

Drew Silman, Zachary

Contributed a 4.3 over par regular-season average for the Broncos.

Braxton Moss, Denham Springs

Finished with a 4.6 over par regular-season average for ZHS.

