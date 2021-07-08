Small Schools
Outstanding Players
Ryan Dupuy, Dunham
Dupuy excelled in the postseason, claiming medalist honors at the LHSAA’s Division III tourney with a 12-under par score of 132. His regular-season nine-hole average was 2.3 strokes under par.
Luke Haskew, University
Haskew had the Baton Rouge area’s top regular-season nine-hole average of 2.6 strokes under par. He also earned all-state honors in Division III with a 5-under two-day score of 139.
Coach of the Year
Mitch McIlwain, Dunham
With a third-place finish at the LHSAA’s Division III tourney, McIlwain’s Tigers led all Baton Rouge area Division III-IV teams.
John Collier Thornton, Dunham
Garnered Division III all-state honors with a two-day score of 146.
Lail Shaw, University
Finished with a 1.3-over par regular-season average for UHS.
Win Dupree, University
Part of the steady Cubs’ lineup with a 3.5 over par average.
Cody Vaughn, University
Had a 3.6 over par regular-season average for the Cubs.
Brooks Thornton, Dunham
Also helped anchor the Tiger lineup with 4.2 over par average.
Chris Hermann, University Lab
Tallied a 4.8 over par regular-season average for U-High.
Shannon Hastings, East Feliciana
Earned metro spot with a 5.6 over par regular-season average.
Large Schools
Outstanding Player
Walter Anderson, Catholic
Anderson led the Bears and set the tone for all Baton Rouge area Large Schools performers with a regular-season, nine-hole average of 1.7 strokes under par.
Coach of the Year
Christopher Davis, Catholic
Davis’ Bears finished third at the LHSAA’s Division I tourney and ranked No. 52 nationally. A 597 score was the Bears’ best at an LHSAA tourney in a decade.
Kyle Bennett, Zachary
Earned Division I all-state honors with a two-day score of 145
Carter Schmitt, Catholic
Steady presence with 0.2 strokes over par regular-season average.
Alston Manne, Catholic
Shot 1.7 over par during the regular season for the Bears.
Teagan Richards, Catholic
Averaged 1.8 strokes over par for the Bears' steady lineup.
Peyton Canter, St. Amant
Shot a two-day score of 143 to net Division I all-state honors.
Trevor Windham, Catholic
Completed CHS lineup with a 3.2 over par regular-season average.
Gage Landry, St. Amant
Averaged 3.6 over par during the regular season for the Gators.
Wes Jacobs, Denham Springs
Led the Yellow Jackets with a 3.6 over par regular-season average.
Drew Silman, Zachary
Contributed a 4.3 over par regular-season average for the Broncos.
Braxton Moss, Denham Springs
Finished with a 4.6 over par regular-season average for ZHS.
Teams selected by local, area coaches