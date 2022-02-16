University High kicked off the action for local teams at the Ochsner/LHSAA Soccer State tournament with 3-0 victory over Vandebilt Catholic in a Division III boys title game played Tuesday night.
But the interest UHS coach Chris Mitchell has in the LHSAA tourney extends to beyond his team’s win at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium. Mitchell coached Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer as a youth soccer player.
Dyer's 10th-seeded Griffins (13-4-5) face top-seeded Catholic (18-0-1) in the first all-local Division I boys soccer final set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I am so happy for Marcus and excited about the things he is doing with the program at Dutchtown,” Mitchell said. “I also coached his twin and I know their family very well. Making it to the finals for the first time is such a huge accomplishment.
“Having two local teams play in the finals is a big deal for soccer in Baton Rouge. It shows how much soccer is growing here. New Orleans is such a dominant force in high school soccer and for good reason. Soccer is growing in other parts of the state, too, and that may change what high school soccer looks like in a few years.”
Mitchell notes that his ties to Division I also include the St. Joseph’s Academy girls squad that meets Dominican in the girls final set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at SLU. Mitchell and SJA coach Kyle Carmouche attend the same church. Their high school teams often practice on adjacent fields at the Burbank Soccer Complex.
“Sometimes, I sneak a peek at what Kyle’s team is doing,” Mitchell said. “He has been an amazing job and he has a very talented team.
Both sides now
Dutchtown’s Dyer and Catholic High coach JB Brunet are more than friendly rivals — they are teammates in a manner of speaking.
Brunet and Dyer coach different teams in the same age group for the Baton Rouge Soccer Club during the off season. Along the way, Brunet has coached some Dutchtown players and Dyer has coached Catholic players.
“I’ve had a couple of his guys on my team and he has coached a couple of his,” Dyer said. “We’ve gotten to know each other pretty well.”
My teammate/rival
Catholic High’s Buster Couhig and Jaxson Stovall of Dutchtown have played club soccer together for years and have won a club state championship each year since they competed in the under-11 age group. The team also includes some of Mitchell's U-High players.
Couhig and Stovall both play for Catholic’s Brunet on the BRSC04 Black squad but will be on different sides Saturday.
Catholic seeks its second straight Division I title. That 2021 championship was the Bears' first LHSAA soccer title since 1993. Couhig's father, Peter, was a key part of Catholic's 1993 title team.