It wasn’t exactly more of the same at the Battlefield Cross Country Festival on Saturday at the Port Hudson state historic site in Jackson.
Catholic High and St. Michael claimed the teams titles again. The meet also was a breakout performance for The Dunham School freshman John Walker McDonald, who won the three-mile boys race in 16 minutes, 53.8 seconds.
It was tMcDonald's first career victory. Catholic won its sixth straight Battlefield title with a low score of 20 points. St. Michael was next at 93, followed by Teurlings Catholic (170).
St. Michael won the Battlefield girls crown for a fourth consecutive year with 57 points. Episcopal School of Acadiana (67) and St. Scholastica (88) completed the top three.
Catholic placed all seven of its runners in the top 10. Joseph Ellis, who took second in 17:02.4, led the Bears.
Teurlings Catholic’s Lexi Guidry won the three-mile girls race in 20:55.3. SSA’s Brooke Naccari (21:05.9) edged Ann Fink of Runnels (21:10.3) for second place. Hailey Humphries placed sixth to lead SMHS, which had four of its seven runners in the top 10.
Mt. Carmel wins Sticker Classic
Mount Carmel defeated Teurlings Catholic 2-1 to take top honors at the St. Joseph's Academy's Red-Hot Sticker Classic volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Cubs won by scores of 22-25, 25-16 and 16-12. Mt. Carmel and Teurlings went 4-0 in pool play to advance to the final. Host SJA and Cabrini each finished 3-1 in their pools. The Redstickers beat Cabrini 2-1 in bracket-play by scores of 25-16, 20-25 and 15-13.
St. Amant also won its bracket-play contest, ousting Northshore 25-16, 25-21.
SJA wins GC Stampede
St. Joseph’s Academy placed three runners in the top 10 while winning the Gulf Coast Stampede in Pensacola, Florida, on Saturday. The Redstickers finished with 44 points. Mandeville was fourth at 174.
All five of SJA’s scoring runners finished in the top 20. Lafayette High’s Rosalie Michot was the top Louisiana finisher. Michot placed second with a three-mile time of 19:29.95.
Lauren Hendry led St. Joseph’s Academy with a third-place finish. Live Oak’s Nic Broderick took third in the three-mile boys race. Hendry finished in 19:35.70, while Broderick had a 17:10.05. SJA’s Isabelle Brown was fourth in the girls race.
BRHS sweeps CCSL meet
Baton Rouge High swept the team titles at Saturday’s Capital City Swim League meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
The Bulldogs scored 383 points to win the 10-team girls division ahead of Lutcher at 332. BRHS scored 348 points to push past University High at 315 in the 11-team boys division.
Christopher Richardson of University (200 freestyle in 1:49.67, 100 backstroke 56.10) and Zachary’s Eric King (100 freestyle in 50.83, 100 breaststroke in 1:05.94) were boys double winners. Girls doubles winners were UHS’ Johannah Cangelosi (200 freestyle in 2:01.04, 100 backstroke in 1:02.92) and BRHS’ Ema Lavigne (200 individual medley in 2:23.11, 100 breaststroke in 1:12.23).