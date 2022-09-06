Abram Johnston was supposed to be the backup plan for a junior varsity game.
Not long after an injury forced the Parkview Baptist coaches to insert Johnston at quarterback the truth was exposed.
“We called a basic play … a toss sweep. It was the worst footwork and toss I have ever seen,” PBS head coach Stefan LeFors said. “When he got to the sidelines, I said ‘Abram, a second-grade quarterback could run that.’ He told me he never played quarterback before.
“When he enrolled in school he told me he was a quarterback. Guess I should have checked on that. As the game went on he made plays with his feet and threw the ball well. I saw potential ... a blank canvas.”
Now Johnston, a junior, is the starting quarterback for the Class 3A Eagles. Last week he scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard keeper round right end with 1:38 remaining.
The TD gave the Parkview (1-0) a 13-10 season-opening victory over Class 2A Dunham. And a boost of confidence for Friday when the Eagles host Catholic-New Iberia (0-1) for another nondistrict game.
“It was a dogfight. They were big and their defense was quick. We got a lot of yards on broken plays with me running but I felt comfortable with it,” Johnston said. “When our tight end and wide receiver sealed off the D-line there was a one-on-one opportunity (on the last play). Looking up and seeing the ref put his arms up to signal touchdown was a great feeling.”
Statistics from the victory over Dunham and a jamboree contest with Catholic-Pointe Coupee illustrate Johnston's progress. He was 16 of 22 for 148 yards and ran for 33 yards on five carries, including the game winning score.
Against, CHSPC Johnston completed six of eight passes for 176 yards and two TDs, along with 44 rushing yards on three carries.
“He’s smart and picks up things the first time you show him,” LeFors said. “As his knowledge of the game grows, he keeps getting better at it.”
Johnston’s route to football was unconventional. He focused on running and soccer prior to the eighth grade when he attended Episcopal.
“In eighth grade, all of my friends decided to play football and I wanted to play too,” Johnston said. “I played running back but I did throw a couple of passes.
“When I came to Parkview I told coach (LeFors) I was a quarterback. That’s where I wanted to play.”
Johnston comes from a family with a athletic pedigree. His mother, Shelly Ripple Rogers, was a star swimmer at PBS and went on to earn All-American honors at Stanford. She was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame last spring.
His grandfather, dentist Steve Ripple, was an LSU linebacker. His grandmother, Jan Ripple, swam at LSU. And his Aunt, Kate Ripple Cramer, played soccer at LSU. His father, Barrett Johnston, played high school football in New Orleans.
“We’ve always been a football family, spending Saturdays and Sundays watching football and talking about it,” Johnston said. “My grandfather and my dad have been my biggest football influences.
“I’ve learned a lot from my mom because of all her experiences competing on a high level. I like sharing this with them.”