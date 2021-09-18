The script for the first regular-season Capital City Swim League meet looked the same. Traditional powers Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy swept the team titles.
Baton Rouge High and Episcopal also excelled. A closer look revealed some key differences during Saturday's meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
SJA won just two individual events and relied on depth to tally 504 points in the girls division. William DeJean and Charles Duncan were double winners for the Bears, who rolled up 599 points.
“I thought we swam well overall,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “It was nice to be able to have those 'B' relays because it gave us a chance to put in some guys who had not experienced relays before. We had some good swims.”
William DeJean won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles for the Bears. His time of 4 minutes, 55.51 seconds. Duncan won the 50 free and 100 back. Episcopal’s Eugene Jiang (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) was the other double winner.
The meet was a coming out party for the freshmen, including Catholic’s Jackson DeJean (100 freestyle) and St. Joseph’s Caroline Roberts (200 IM), who posted wins.
SJA coach George Newport said his team is divided into separate red and white teams. It was the first varsity meet for the freshmen on the white team.
“That group did quite well. We got a few state qualifiers out of this meet,” Newport said. “The toughest thing to do was getting them to settle down and do the things we’ve taught them.
“That step up from middle school is a big one because you double the distance of most events. As the meet went on, you could see they were getting comfortable.”
Episcopal’s Alex Ryon Bennett (50, 100 freestyle) and Rylee Simoneaux (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) were the girls double winners. Claire Lofland’s win in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.47 was another highlight for SJA.
“I am really pleased with how the team did,” Catholic’s William DeJean said. “We’ve got a lot of young up-and-comers too. I am interested to see how they grow into the sport this season. This was just the start.”