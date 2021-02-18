When asked what it will take for her team to beat district rival St. Michael, University High coach Melissa Ramsey provided a direct answer.
“We can’t let them score,” Ramsey said. “That is objective for any soccer match, but it is especially true for this one.”
The second-seeded Cubs (12-1-4) host No. 3 St. Michael (17-2-1) for a Division III semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at U-High’s Gill Stadium. It is one of two girls semifinals involving local teams set for Friday.
In Division I, fourth-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (13-2-8) travels to New Orleans to take on top-seeded Dominican (21-0-1) at 3:30 p.m. at Pan American Stadium.
A third Division III, District 5 team, Parkview Baptist, sits in limbo. The fourth-seeded Eagles (12-1-4) are supposed to travel to Shreveport to face top-seeded Loyola (20-5-2). Winter weathers issues could push that contest back to Monday.
While Mitchell notes defense, St. Michael coach Phil Silverman notes the obvious counter argument.
“Bottom line … we’ve got to find a way to score,” Silverman said. “And against them that is not easy.
“As far as I’m concerned, U-High is the champion until somebody beats them and takes it from them. They are the defending champions and they have only allowed four goals in the last 16 months. Hard to be better than that.”
Two other things also make the match-up intriguing — the contrast in styles and the fact that the teams have played once this season. Freshman Grace Denison scored in the final minutes of the district contest give St. Michael a 1-1 draw on Jan. 25.
Ramsey says that first contest is ancient history.
“St. Michael is very good. We have to handle the way they attack from the outside,” Ramsey said. “Since we played the first time I know both teams have changed and matured. We have to look at them as a new opponent because they are in some ways.”
There are contrasting styles of play. St. Michael prefers to control the ball with short passes. U-High is as direct as Ramsey during an interview. The Cubs look to pressure opponents up top before pushing the ball downfield with long passes.
Maggie Denison leads the Warriors with 37 goals. Lilly Mittendorf has nine goals to lead the U-High attack.
“With the way they pressure you and send the ball down the field time after time it becomes a mental game,” Silverman said. “The first time we wound up playing their game. I am anxious to see how we do.”
SJA match-up
St. Joseph’s coach Kyle Carmouche does not mince words when asked about unbeaten Dominican.
“They are the most complete high school team I have seen in a long time. They attack well, defend well and play a formation you don’t see often,” Carmouche said. “So far this year no one has figured them out and that is part of the challenge for us. The girls are excited about it.”
Mary Melancon (11 goals) and Isabella Lalonde (10 goals) lead the Redstickers.
District 5 pride
Ramsey, Silverman and Parkview coach Raphie Nunes are elated to have three of the four Division III semifinalists — a first for BR area girls soccer teams. They also note that another District 5 team, West Feliciana, made it to the quarterfinals.
“I think this speak volumes for our district, but also for the number of skilled girls players developed here,” Ramsey said.
“This is amazing with our teams and having St. Joseph’s in the semifinals,” PBS’ Nunes said. “We are doing something right here in Baton Rouge.”