Zachary’s Chandler Whitfield runs the ball against Walker during the District 4-5A game held at Zachary High on Friday night.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Thursday

Baton Rouge area

Capitol 54, Northeast 20

Kentwood 48, White Castle 6

Plaquemine 31, Tara 0

Southern Lab 69, St. John 19

Statewide

Basile 2, South Cameron 0, forfeit

Captain Shreve 23, Parkway 2

Catholic-New Iberia 63, West St. Mary 26

Erath 36, Berwick 14

Fontainebleau 21, Hammond 16

Franklinton 43, Salmen 29

Hannan 13, Sumner 6

Helen Cox 43, McMain 18

Lake Charles College Prep 28, South Beauregard 0

Lakeshore 47, John F. Kennedy 0

Leesville 41, Buckeye 14

Mandeville 17, Northshore 7

Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart 0

Ouachita Christian 39, Cedar Creek 0

Pine Prairie 43, Mamou 13

Rayville 42, Mangham 21

Rosepine 35, Vinton 16

South Terrebonne 48, Morgan City 20

Slidell 59, Ponchatoula 22

St. Paul’s 32, Covington 7

Vandebilt Catholic 34, Ellender 0

Warren Easton 46, Pan American 14

West Ouachita 35, DeRidder 16

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 51, St. Amant 21

Central 30, Live Oak 21

Denham Springs 63, Ferriday 20

East Ascension 37, Dutchtown 23

McKinley 20, Broadmoor 6

Parkview 36, Lutcher 27

St. Michael 14, Woodlawn 9

Scotlandville 53, Belaire 6

St. Martinville 55, Livonia 34

Zachary 38, Walker 9

Baton Rouge area

Ascension Catholic 42, East Iberville 14

Ascension Christian 49, St. Martin’s 35

Baker 44, Mentorship 6

Bogalusa 48, Albany 14

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 58, Loreauville 6

Dunham 47, East Feliciana 6

Episcopal 33, The Church Academy 6

Port Allen 7, Loranger 6

Slaughter Community Charter 53, North Central 0

Springfield 34, Pope John Paul II 14

St. Helena 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

St. James 22, Donaldsonville 0

University 51, Brusly 14

West Feliciana 47, Glen Oaks 8

Statewide

Adams Christian, Miss. 60, Bowling Green 25

Alexandria 49, Natchitoches Central 14

Amite 38, Pine 6

Arcadia 42, Ringgold 8

Ascension Catholic 42, East Iberville 14

Ascension Christian School 49, St. Martin’s 35

Ascension Episcopal 42, Jeanerette 14

Assumption 45, South Lafourche 14

Avoyelles 22, Jena 18

Bastrop 0, Neville 0

Baton Rouge Episcopal 33, The Church Academy 6

Benton 27, Minden 23

Breaux Bridge 48, Beau Chene 0

Brother Martin 28, Bastrop 25

C.E. Byrd 41, Southwood 0

Caldwell Parish 35, Peabody 14

Calvary Baptist Academy 20, Loyola College Prep 17

Carencro 49, Northside 8

Cecilia 34, Opelousas 20

Central 30, Live Oak 21

Central Catholic 48, Highland Baptist 0

Central Lafourche 31, H.L. Bourgeois 3

Chalmette 30, West Jefferson 12

Comeaux 31, Acadiana 30

Country Day 35, Newman 31

Covenant Christian 39, Varnado 30

De La Salle 54, Haynes Academy 7

DeQuincy 40, Pickering 14

Delhi 36, Delta Charter 10

Delhi Charter 30, Beekman 7

Denham Springs 63, Ferriday 20

Destrehan 35, East St. John 34

Erath 36, Berwick 14

Eunice 30, Port Barre 0

Evangel Christian 39, Airline 10

Franklin 40, Delcambre 16

Gueydan 45, Centerville 6

Hahnville 33, Pearl River 7

Haughton 54, Franklin Parish 30

Haynesville 33, Green Oaks 29

Holy Savior Menard 33, Lakeview 0

Homer 53, Lincoln Prep School 7

Huntington 24, B.T. Washington 16

Independence 10, Northlake Christian 3

Iota 41, Crowley 20

Iowa 24, St. Louis 21

John Curtis Christian 23, Jesuit 0

John Ehret 41, Bonnabel 14

Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Plain Dealing 6

Kaplan 42, Abbeville 30

Karr 35, McDonogh #35 0

LaSalle 51, UA of Cenla 0

Lafayette 30, New Iberia 13

Lafayette Christian Academy 76, Hanson Memorial 0

Lake Arthur 61, Ville Platte 12

Lakeside 46, North Caddo 42

Landry/Walker 60, Higgins 7

Leake Aca., Miss. 50, Riverfield 20

Lena Northwood 20, Block 8

Logansport 34, North Webster 14

Mansfield 62, D’Arbonne Woods 0

Many 61, Bunkie 0

Marksville 59, Bolton 7

Merryville 41, Grand Lake 8

Montgomery 28, St. Mary’s 22

Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 33, Ben’s Ford 15

North DeSoto 45, Bossier 6

North Vermilion 52, Patterson 28

Northwest 44, Church Point 28

Notre Dame 49, Kinder 3

Oak Grove 52, Tensas 6

Oakdale 21, East Beauregard 0

Oberlin 32, Hamilton Christian Academy 8

Ouachita Parish 40, Pineville 29

Parkview Baptist 36, Lutcher 21

Pointe Coupee Catholic 58, Loreauville 6

Port Allen 7, Loranger 6

Prairie View 36, Riverdale Academy 6

Red River 13, Winnfield 3

Riverdale 57, Fisher 3

Riverside Academy 47, South Plaquemines 14

Sam Houston 41, LaGrange 0

Scotlandville 53, Belaire 6

Springfield 34, Pope John Paul II 14

St. Augustine 48, Archbishop Shaw 9

St. Charles Catholic 42, Lusher Charter 0

St. Edmund Catholic 47, Elton 0

St. Frederick Catholic 35, Sicily Island 28

St. Helena Central 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

St. James 22, Donaldsonville 0

St. Martinville 55, Livonia 34

St. Michael 14, Woodlawn (BR) 9

St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 20

Sterlington 52, Carroll 26

Sulphur 36, Barbe 35

Terrebonne 50, Thibodaux 7

Teurlings Catholic 40, Rayne 14

Tioga 48, Grant 14

Tri-County Aca., Miss. 28, River Oaks 0

Union Parish 35, Richwood 12

University (Lab) 51, Brusly 14

Vermilion Catholic 27, E.D. White 20

Vidalia 34, General Trass (Lake Providence) 18

W.L. Cohen 52, Ben Franklin 0

Welsh 34, Jennings 30

West Feliciana 47, Glen Oaks 8

West Monroe 45, Ruston 21

West St. John 61, Houma Christian 0

