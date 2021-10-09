Friday
Area scores
Class 5A/4A
Zachary 54, Live Oak 21
Scotlandville 46, Walker 34
Central 34, Denham Springs 7
Catholic 48, East Ascension 29
Woodlawn 27, Dutchtown 14
St. Amant 59, McKinley 6
Beau Chene 56, Livonia 20
Belaire 48, Broadmoor 0
Liberty 21, St. Michael 14
Plaquemine 51, Tara 6
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks 20, Baker 6
University 42, Brusly 6
West Feliciana 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 33
Bogalusa 43, Albany 0
E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 0
Lutcher 41, St. James 19
Dunham 43, Northeast 14
Port Allen 42, East Feliciana 21
Pearl River 35, Springfield 16
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 36, Catholic-PC 12
Southern Lab 49, Ferriday 0
Central Private 27, Ascension Christian 26
Ascension Catholic 42, White Castle 22
Statewide scores
Acadiana 65, Comeaux 27
Amite 35, Varnado 14
Arcadia 70, Magnolia School of Excellence 12
Ascension Episcopal 42, Delcambre 7
Assumption 20, South Terrebonne 7
Avoyelles 56, Lakeview 14
Barbe 49, Sam Houston 35
Bay, Miss. 49, Jefferson RISE 0
Belle Chasse 37, Riverside Academy 14
Bossier 40, North Webster 28
Brother Martin 45, Rummel 14
Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Homer 6
Captain Shreve 48, Benton 35
Carencro 60, Teurlings Catholic 30
Carroll 44, Richwood 14
Carver 29, McMain 8
Cecilia 25, Breaux Bridge 6
Central Private 27, Ascension Christian School 26, OT
Chalmette 22, West Jefferson 21
Church Point 43, Iota 6
Claiborne Christian 42, Riverdale 36
Country Day 49, St. Martin’s 26
Crowley 53, Port Barre 20
DeQuincy 40, Oakdale 14
Delta Charter 24, Tensas 6
Destrehan 56, Central Lafourche 6
Erath 35, Kaplan 24
Evangel Christian 13, Woodlawn (SH) 6
General Trass (Lake Providence) 62, Delhi Charter 6
Glenbrook 42, Haynesville 41
Grand Lake 27, Oberlin 20
H.L. Bourgeois 33, East St. John 22
Hahnville 31, Thibodaux 0
Hamilton Christian 37, Gueydan 6
Hannan 40, Northlake Christian 7
Haughton 10, Airline 7
Highland Baptist 28, Covenant Christian 9
Huntington 64, Bastrop 0
Iowa 49, South Beauregard 7
Jennings 62, St. Louis 42
Jesuit 42, St. Augustine 12
John Curtis Christian 37, Shaw 16
Jonesboro-Hodge 51, Bunkie 0
LaSalle 44, Montgomery 18
Lafayette 37, New Iberia 14
Lafayette Christian 49, Lake Arthur 0
Lake Charles College Prep 40, Westlake 7
Leesville 42, Bolton 6
Lincoln Preparatory School 44, Lakeside 27
Loreauville 41, New Iberia Catholic 0
Loyola College Prep 62, Green Oaks 40
Lutcher 41, St. James 19
Madison 38, Rayville 36
Mamou 44, Ville Platte 12
Mangham 42, Vidalia 14
Many 50, Winnfield 0
Marksville 24, Grant 13
Natchitoches Central 37, Southwood 6
Neville 42, Franklin Parish 0
Newman 70, Fisher 0
Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 52, Ben’s Ford 20
North Caddo 64, Mansfield 48
North DeSoto 28, Minden 7
North Vermilion 42, LaGrange 14
Northwest 47, Pine Prairie 26
Oak Forest 51, Silliman 0
Opelousas 14, Northside 12
Opelousas Catholic 42, St. Edmund Cath. 7
Ouachita Parish 20, West Ouachita 7
Parklane Aca., Miss. 33, Bowling Green 13
Pine 40, St. Helena 28
Plain Dealing 38, Ringgold 6
Ponchatoula 37, Mandeville 21
Prairie View 60, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca., Miss. 26
RHS 20, Eunice 14
Red River 14, Holy Savior Menard 7
Rosepine 48, Kinder 22
Ruston 41, Pineville 0
Sacred Heart 36, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12
Saint Paul’s 35, Covington 14
Salmen 40, Kenner Discovery 7
Shreveport Northwood 28, B.T. Washington 6
Slidell 34, Hammond 28
St. Charles Catholic 22, Lakeshore 0
St. Joseph-Greenville, Miss. 34, Riverfield 32
St. Mary’s 47, Lena Northwood 18
Sterlington 28, Union Parish 12
Sumner 50, Loranger 33
Tallulah 58, Discovery Christian, Miss. 24
Tioga 38, Peabody 26
Tylertown, Miss. 56, Franklinton 10
Vandebilt Catholic 40, Ellender 24
Vermilion Catholic 56, Hanson Memorial 20
Washington-Marion 38, Jeanerette 14
West Monroe 28, Alexandria 14
West St. John 20, Livingston, Ala. 14
Westgate 41, St. Thomas More 13
Westminster Christian 62, North Central 30
Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 38, Franklin Academy 6
Woodlawn (BR) 27, Dutchtown 14
Thursday’s scores
Basile 42, Elton 13
Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, Capitol 0
Bogalusa 43, Albany 0
C.E. Byrd 35, Parkway 24
Cedar Creek 51, Sicily Island 6
Central Catholic 41, Centerville 0
D’Arbonne Woods 42, Beekman 8
DeRidder 34, Buckeye 0
East Beauregard 40, Merryville 34
East Jefferson 47, King 6
Frederick Douglass 42, Booker T. Washington 0
Jena 34, Caldwell Parish 12
Kentwood 41, Independence 6
Logansport 40, Block 0
NDHS 47, Welsh 7
Northshore 41, Fontainebleau 20
Oak Grove 47, Delhi 14
Ouachita Christian 55, River Oaks 0
Parkview Baptist def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
Patterson 20, Berwick 19
Slaughter 36, Thrive 12
South Lafourche 54, Morgan City 10
South Plaquemines 33, Cohen 6
Southside 34, Sulphur 21
St. Martinville 27, Abbeville 24
Vinton 54, Pickering 8
Saturday’s games
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
District 8-5A
Higgins vs. Riverdale at Yenni, 2 p.m.
District 11-2A
South Plaquemines vs. Cohen at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
Nondistrict
Houma Christian vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 2 p.m.
L.B. Landry vs. De La Salle at Gormley, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas
Pope John Paul II vs. Haynes at Yenni
Edna Karr vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.
Open date: West St. John, Ben Franklin