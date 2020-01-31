GONZALES — In a game that featured six lead changes in the last three minutes, Madison Prep was able to post up its 6-foot-8 sophomore center Percy Daniels for the winning basket and ensuing free throw.
Daniels converted off the assist from Tre’ Joseph with 34.1 seconds left as Madison Prep rallied for a 56-55 victory over Class 5A East Ascension.
EAHS, which saw its 11–game winning streak end, battled to the end. Junior guard Camryn Carter was fouled but missed two free throws with 4.2 seconds left. Madison Prep senior Elijah Tate was fouled but missed the one-and-one free throw with 1.5 seconds left. A three-quarter court shot by East Ascension was off at the buzzer.
Madison Prep (16-5) won its seventh straight game. The Chargers have won five straight state titles.
“Our point guard ran the play perfectly to get the ball to Percy Daniels late in the game,” MPA coach Jeffrey Jones said. “This was a real playoff atmosphere tonight. East Ascension played really tough in the third quarter to get back in the game. We didn’t match their intensity. It was a dogfight.”
Madison Prep took control in the first half to build a 30-19 lead at halftime. Tate scored nine of his 14 points in the second quarter.
Daniels scored six points inside early as the Chargers charged to an 8-0 lead. Daniels finished with 13 points , Jason Perry added 12 and Dezeil Perkins 10.
The Spartans (18-7) didn’t score until 3:21 remaining in the first quarter on a Cameron Dunbar free throw that cut the deficit to 8-1.
EJ Jackson scored on a follow shot with six seconds left to help the visitors lead 14-7 after one quarter.
Madison Prep led 49-36 after three quarters. East Ascension’s defense stepped up and held the Chargers scoreless for nearly six minutes. EAHS went on a 14-0 run capped by a 3-point shot by Carter for its first lead at 50-49 with 2:48 remaining.
Tate hit a follow shot to put MPA up 51-50 with 2:14 remaining.
Hobert Grayson twice gave the Spartans the lead in the final two minutes. His layup with 1:18 remaining gave EAHS (18-7) a 54-53 lead. Grayson also hit a free throw with 22.5 seconds left.
Grayson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Carter had 20 points and eight rebounds. Carter hit four 3-pointers.
“It was a tough loss,” EAHS coach Tyler Turner said.
“We started slow and made some adjustments at halftime. The kids came out and executed and picked up the intensity. We just have to work on finishing now. We played really good defense in stretches.
“We had some missed layups early in the game. I was pleased with the way we pounded the offensive boards.”
Javon Carter, a 6-3 bulky senior, was a force for the Spartans with 14 points and nine rebounds. He had an important offensive rebound late on a missed free throw by a teammate.