More than 700 coaches from across the state registered on the first day of the LHSCA Convention being held at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge, a number that surpassed 2021 numbers.
“Over 700 … we had over 800 for two days and hopefully we can surpass that total,” LHSCA director Eric Held said. “The first day went very well and we expect it to continue tomorrow.
“Coaching is a serious profession. Some people see this event as just being a chance to go hang out with other coaches. It’s that, but professional development is part of it, too. All the speakers today were great, and we expect more of the same tomorrow.”
A sports medicine certification session led by multiple Ochsner Health officials and a name, image and likeness presentation by Eccker Sports garnered the highest attendance.
Held said those in attendance got certification for the sports medicine session, and those at the NIL session received credit for professional enrichment. Held noted that attendance for Monday’s track and field sessions surpassed 2021 attendance.
SRO volleyball sessions
First-year LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson helped tip off Tuesday’s LHSCA event at 9 a.m. by discussing her three-season practice plan — preseason, in-season and offseason.
Johnson opened her session by noting that she is a former Zachary High player who helped LSU garner two SEC titles and a Final Four berth in 1990. She spent the last eight seasons as recruiting coordinator at Texas.
What was a near capacity crowd when Johnson began her session grew into a standing-room-only crowd after coaches grabbed extra chairs from an adjacent meeting room to fill in all gaps.
A second session by Newman assistant coach Andrew Beyer also attracted a large crowd.
The replacements
When one speaker was unable to appear because of an illness and another was shifted to a Wednesday slot, St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard and Southern Lab girls basketball coach Quianna Chaney stepped into the lineup.
Broussard, who has 1,082 career wins, talked about the culture and structure of his program.
“I was about to leave the house and I almost didn’t bring my laptop,” Broussard said. “I went back and got it and I am glad a did. I got a call about speaking last night. So, I used some information from a clinic I gave at our school a couple of years ago.”
Chaney, who led the Kittens to their first LHSAA girls title since 2004 in February, talked about rebuilding the Southern Lab program and the importance of looking beyond the current varsity squad.
“Some coaches get wrapped up in the team they have,” Chaney said. “And when that team graduates there is drop off. It’s important to build with those younger groups and keep them involved so they will be ready when it is their turn.”
Wednesday notes
Centenary men’s basketball coach Chris Dorsey is now set to do on-court demonstrations at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Academy. Dorsey was originally set to be a Tuesday speaker.
Also, former Mt. Carmel and Hahnville softball coach Jerry Nugent has been added as a 3:30 p.m. speaker.
The LHSCA’s general business meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Premier I room.