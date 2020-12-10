Coach Robert Valdez has adopted a pregame ritual he plans to continue when fifth-seeded St. James travels to play No. 4 Church Point in the Class 3A quarterfinals Friday night.
“Every Friday when we walk out on the field the first thing I do is look around and then I take a deep breath,” Valdez said. “Then I exhale and I thank God we are getting to play football another week.
“I think back to where we were in the spring and then over the summer with the virus. None of this was guaranteed. Every week is special.”
It will be the first playoff road game for the Wildcats (8-2), who won their first LHSAA title in 40 years last December. Church Point (7-0) runs the Wing-T offense that St. James relied on during the era of the late Rick Gaille.
The contrast is notable for the Wildcats’ athletic defense, which must focus on playing assignment football.
“One of the things we have done very well is defend the pass,” Valdez said. “I think we have 21 interceptions. And now we play a team that might throw the ball four times.
"This is another challenge. It will be my first trip to Church Point. I look forward to it because we get to play again."
Gormley memory
There won’t be much time for Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta to be sentimental when the fourth-seeded Bears (7-2) play top-seeded Brother Martin (8-0) Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
But a trip to Gormley is always enough to take Fertitta back to his childhood.
“One of earliest memories as a kid is throwing a football around at Gormley Stadium with my dad and my brother,” Fertitta said. “I was maybe 5 years old. I’ve never forgotten it.”
Going in hot?
Roderique Valentine was the starting quarterback for East Iberville during most its run to the Class 1A quarterfinals. But Carlyle Joseph gets the start after leading the Tigers to a 41-22 win over Slaughter Community Charter last week.
“Roderique is good to go this week, but Carlyle played last week, so it makes sense to play him until it is time to make a switch,” East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said.