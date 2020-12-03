Special teams? Or special challenge?
Week 2 of the LHSAA’s football playoffs brings diverse possibilities to Baton Rouge on Friday night.
Fourth-seeded Catholic (6-2) hosts No. 5 Rummel (6-1) for a Division I quarterfinal set for 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Stadium that is a 2019 title game rematch.
Fourth-seeded Episcopal (8-0) is the higher seed but enters its Division III quarterfinal as the underdog to reigning champion Lafayette Christian (6-1). Game time is 7 p.m. at Episcopal.
The games lead a busy schedule of second round and quarterfinal games.
“This is one with fireworks,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “I met with the team at the beginning of the week and showed them the scores of every game we have played against Rummel since I have been here.
“We’ve played them four times and the largest margin of victory was four points and that was last year. The other three were three-point wins. All four had gigantic changes in momentum and all four were won or lost on special teams. The margin for error is always so small.”
Episcopal is enjoying one of its best seasons. Both teams are nicknamed the Knights, but the contrasts are striking. LCA won two Division IV crowns before winning Division III last year. Episcopal has never won an LHSAA football title.
Since losing to defending Class 5A champion Acadiana, Lafayette Christian has won six straight and outscored opponents 316-28 with LSU commitment Sage Ryan, a two-way starter, in a lead role. Those points are noted, but not overblown by Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois.
“We have concentrated on being the team we have been and not getting caught up in who we are playing,” Bourgeois said. “If you read the headlines and look at the stars by the names of the guys they have, you are missing the point of playing the game.
“We are going to rely on our seniors and focus on what we can do to put ourselves in a positive position.”
Fertitta dismisses painting this Rummel-Catholic game as a revenge game after a 14-10 title-game loss in 2019. There are other factors in play.
The Bears beat the Raiders on a field goal to win the Division I title 31-28 in 2015 and won 13-10 in 2018. If a muffed punt (2014), a game-winning field goal (2015), long punts (2018) and a kickoff return for a TD (2019) are too analytical, note the contrasts between the quarterbacks.
Rummel’s Kyle Wickersham has emerged as the leader with 1,251 yards passing and 17 touchdowns. With senior Landon O’Connor nursing an ankle injury, freshman Daniel Beale (448 yards, four TDs) gets the start for Catholic.
Episcopal has weapons of its own with running back Ryan Armwood and quarterback Dylan Mehrotra combining for 1,628 rush/pass yards. Bourgeois knows action and reaction likely will play a role for Episcopal.
“We have to be able to survive and adjust,” Bourgeois said. “Withstand that first wave, stay calm and find what works for us.”
Extra point
Top-seeded Many (7-0) of Class 2A became the first LHSAA team to get two forfeit playoff wins because of COVID-19 issues. It was announced Thursday that 16th-seeded South Plaquemines has dropped off the bracket because of a positive COVID test.
Many got a first-round forfeit when 32nd-seeded Varnado dropped out with a COVID issue.